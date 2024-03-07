[SBS Star] LYn Says She Received Hate Comments After Revealing She Goes Out for Drinks with Zo In Sung

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer LYn shared that she received tons of hate comments after revealing she occasionally goes out for drinks with actor Zo In Sung.On March 6 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star,' LYn made a guest appearance.During the talk with the hosts, LYn mentioned her last 'Radio Star' appearance in 2014.The singer said, "After I appeared on 'Radio Star' 10 years ago, I became a hot topic for saying unnecessary things and talking about things that were not asked."When asked what she talked about at that time, she replied, "I talked about my plastic surgery journey and stuff. Nobody asked me about it, but I just wanted to talk about it. I don't know, I just wanted to back then." then laughed.She continued, "I also shared how I sometimes went out for drinks with Zo In Sung. I received so many hate comments following the broadcast. People were like, 'Why are you pretending like you're close to Zo In Sung?' It almost felt as if everyone in this world was saying things like that to me."Then, she blamed herself, saying, "I think I said too many foolish things at that time. It was totally unnecessary."To this, the hosts comforted her by stating, "You did nothing wrong. You drank with him because you were close. There's no need to feel that way."Back in 2014, when LYn appeared on 'Radio Star,' she showed off her friendship with Zo In Sung.LYn commented, "We speak on the phone every now and then. We also drink and go to noraebang (singing room) together."She resumed, "I was somewhat reserved when we first met, but once I started acting like myself, we started feeling comfortable with each other and eventually became friends."Upon being asked by the host Yoon Jong Shin whether they hung out with each other's boyfriend or girlfriend as well, LYn replied, "Well, naturally, we did drift apart a bit after getting into relationships."After the latest 'Radio Star' was aired, comments were left saying, "What? I don't even get why she received hate comments in the first place," "Some obsessive fans probably attacked her. They can be too much sometimes," "She was only stating her friendship with Zo In Sung. What was wrong with that?" and more.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, IOK Company)(SBS Star)