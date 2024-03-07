뉴스
[SBS Star] Ryu Seung Ryong Recalls Receiving a Heartfelt Text from Kim Hye Soo that Made Him Cry
Published 2024.03.07 10:56 View Count
Actor Ryu Seung Ryong recalled being moved to tears by actress Kim Hye Soo's heartfelt text message filled with genuine warmth.

On March 6, Ryu Seung Ryong guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' hosted by entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho. 

On this day, Ryu Seung Ryong confessed that he had felt deeply troubled by continuous box office failures for four years before 'Extreme Job' starring Ryu Seung Ryong, actress Lee Hanee, actors Jin Seon Kyu, Lee Dong Hwi and Gong Myung. 

Unaware of the impending success of 'Extreme Job,' Ryu Seung Ryong even expressed during the initial week's stage greetings his desire for subsequent weeks' stage greetings, as all movies prior to 'Extreme Job' had only held stage greetings for a single week.

Lee Hanee, who featured in one of the previous episodes of 'You Quiz on the Block,' had actually noted that 'Extreme Job' held significant meaning for the five main actors for different reasons.

Fortunately, 'Extreme Job' succeeded with a record-breaking audience of 16.26 million. 
Ryu Seung Ryong recalled, "During the last stage greeting, we were all in tears. I choked up first, then burst into tears. Then, everyone cried their eyes out. Dong Hwi turned around and shed tears, the director and even the producer couldn't hold back their emotions."

Continuing, Ryu Seung Ryong recounted a story involving Kim Hye Soo, who was not part of the film.

He stated, "Kim Hye Soo sent me a text around the end of 'Extreme Job.' We led 'My 11th Mother' together in 2007, but weren't in constant touch or anything. But in her text, she said, 'I understand the challenges you faced during difficult times. It's truly remarkable how you persevered through them.'" 

Sounding somewhat emotional, the actor added, "After receiving that text from her, I couldn't stop crying. Tears just flowed uncontrollably."
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, HODU&U Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
