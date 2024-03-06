뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Crashed Into Her Car and..." Ham Eun Jung's Kindness Is Attracting the Public's Attention
Ham Eun Jung of K-pop girl group T-ARA's genuine acts of kindness are capturing the public's attention. 

Recently, a heartwarming story about Ham Eun Jung was shared on a popular online community, and it soon went viral online. 
The uploader of this story started off by stating, "This was a few years ago, but at that time, I went to a café in Jeju Island by myself. As I drove to the café, I accidentally crashed into a parked car. It turned out to be Ham Eun Jung's car." 

She continued, "It was an expensive imported sports car. I didn't know what to do, so I panicked and started crying. Instead of fuming at me, Ham Eun Jung calmed me down and even said that she would treat me to some good food when she came to the scene. She was like, 'This must be fate. You know, it seems like fate has brought us together.'" 
She went on, "And the thing was, I had to return my car to the rental place soon, but couldn't dare to drive again after that accident. When I told her that, she called a designated driver service for me. While waiting for the driver to come, she bought me some coffee and snack. She was so kind. I honestly thought she must be an angel without wings."  

Wrapping up the story, the uploader wrote, "The entire time, I thought she was an ordinary girl, who just happened to be incredibly beautiful. But I later discovered that she was Ham Eun Jung. The café owner informed me about it afterward. She was so beautiful. I still thank her for everything to this day." 
Then on March 6, Ham Eun Jung's agency responded to the recent buzz surrounding this story, saying, "It's true that such a thing happened. We'd like to express our gratitude to everyone for showing such keen interest."

(Credit= 'eunjung.hahm' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
