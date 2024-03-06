뉴스
[SBS Star] "A Lady in Her 50s Told Me..." 'Marry My Husband' Na In Woo Tells How Popular He Became
Published 2024.03.06
Actor Na In Woo talked about his recent fan encounters after the success of 'Marry My Husband'.

Na In Woo guested on the March 6 broadcast of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza' hosted by comedian Lee Eun-ji.

"Thanks for doing this today. You must have been very busy lately.", Lee Eun-ji remarked, as the actor's latest project was a hit.

In tvN's recently concluded drama, 'Marry My Husband', Na In Woo played 'Yoo Ji-hyuk', who loves the main character, 'Kang Ji-won' (actress Park Min Young); he eventually wins her love and ends up marrying her.
Na In Woo
"I haven't been too busy, actually.", Na In Woo said, "My schedule has been manageable compared to when I'm on a project and constantly filming."

During the show, one listener sent a message that said, "I gushed about Na In Woo's good looks to my husband, and now he's all jealous."

Na In Woo laughed and said, "This reminds me of something. I recently went to shoot KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night'. A lady in her 50s we met repeatedly referred to me as, 'my husband'."

"Teenage fans tend to shriek when they see me. Young male fans typically give a friendly smile, and older male fans talk to me like I'm their son, yet rarely recall my name.", the actor said with a smile.
Na In Woo
During the show, the actor said he always brings a phone charger, script, and mouthwash when filming.

"Mouthwash? Is that for kissing scenes?", Lee Eun-ji playfully asked, to which Na In Woo denied.

Na In Woo also discussed the differences between himself and his 'Marry My Husband' character, 'Yoo Ji-hyuk'.

"I'm a bit oversensitive, and I think that's what I have in common with the character.", Na In Woo mentioned, noting that they are otherwise different.

When Lee Eun-ji said he does not seem that way, Na In Woo replied, "Well, I'm all nervous right now. I've always been this way because I tend to get nervous easily. In the past, people used to notice it when I was nervous, but I became better at hiding it as I got older."

"Unlike me, 'Yoo Ji-hyuk' is a perfect person in many ways. He only lets his guard down for the main character he loves.", the actor added.
Na In Woo
(Credit= KBS Cool FM, tvN Marry My Husband, '10042n00' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
