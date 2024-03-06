[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Says He Only Hopes One Thing for His Son and That Is His Privacy

In the morning of March 6, Song Joong Ki had a press interview to speak about his new movie 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan' at one coffee shop in Samcheong-dong, Seoul.
Released on March 1, 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' depicts the story of a North Korean defector 'Ki-wan,' who arrives in Belgium with the last hope of his life, and a woman named 'Marie' (actress Choi Sung-eun) who has lost the reason for her life, drawn to each other.
At that time, Song Joong Ki brought along his then-pregnant wife former British actress Katie Louis Saunders.
Recalling his time in Budapest, Song Joong Ki said during the interview, "The director of the movie recently told the media how I seemed so relaxed back when we were filming in Budapest."
He resumed, "I'm glad that the other members of our team saw me like that, but I wasn't relaxed then. I'm not usually the kind of person who gets easily swayed by emotions, but I was there with my wife, you know. And she was pregnant. I had to think about my wife and the baby besides work while there, so I couldn't relax on any days."
He continued, "It might appear that I have this public image of being a loving husband and committed father, but that genuinely just reflects how I live my life every day. I'm really happy with where I am right now."
But he did display his worries regarding his son's privacy afterward, saying, "Given my profession, however, I do feel a weight of responsibility when it comes to shielding my child from too much exposure. I'm cautious about revealing every aspect of our lives."
The actor added, "I understand that some level of exposure is inevitable though. I don't know how our image might be perceived that way, but... As for the attention, it's something I've come to accept without feeling overwhelmed."
(SBS Star)