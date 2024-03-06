뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Says He Only Hopes One Thing for His Son and That Is His Privacy
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Says He Only Hopes One Thing for His Son and That Is His Privacy

Published 2024.03.06 17:08 Updated 2024.03.06 17:13
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Says He Only Hopes One Thing for His Son and That Is His Privacy
Actor Song Joong Ki expressed his hope for his son's privacy during his recent interview.

In the morning of March 6, Song Joong Ki had a press interview to speak about his new movie 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan' at one coffee shop in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. 

Released on March 1, 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' depicts the story of a North Korean defector 'Ki-wan,' who arrives in Belgium with the last hope of his life, and a woman named 'Marie' (actress Choi Sung-eun) who has lost the reason for her life, drawn to each other.
Song Joong Ki
For their film, the team of 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan' spent about five months filming in Budapest, Hungary. 

At that time, Song Joong Ki brought along his then-pregnant wife former British actress Katie Louis Saunders. 

Recalling his time in Budapest, Song Joong Ki said during the interview, "The director of the movie recently told the media how I seemed so relaxed back when we were filming in Budapest." 

He resumed, "I'm glad that the other members of our team saw me like that, but I wasn't relaxed then. I'm not usually the kind of person who gets easily swayed by emotions, but I was there with my wife, you know. And she was pregnant. I had to think about my wife and the baby besides work while there, so I couldn't relax on any days." 
Song Joong Ki
When asked about becoming a father, with his son born last June, Song Joong Ki chuckled and replied, "Well, there are a number of people who have known me since I made my debut. I don't feel like I've changed since then. I feel exactly the same, even though I've become a father now. Even as a father, there hasn't been any change in my criteria for selecting projects; it remains centered around the quality of the work." 

He continued, "It might appear that I have this public image of being a loving husband and committed father, but that genuinely just reflects how I live my life every day. I'm really happy with where I am right now."

But he did display his worries regarding his son's privacy afterward, saying, "Given my profession, however, I do feel a weight of responsibility when it comes to shielding my child from too much exposure. I'm cautious about revealing every aspect of our lives." 

The actor added, "I understand that some level of exposure is inevitable though. I don't know how our image might be perceived that way, but... As for the attention, it's something I've come to accept without feeling overwhelmed."
Song Joong Ki
(Credit= Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
