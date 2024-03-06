뉴스
[SBS Star] NS Yoon-G's First Hollywood Film Earned Her More Money than Her 8-Year Singing Career Did?
[SBS Star] NS Yoon-G's First Hollywood Film Earned Her More Money than Her 8-Year Singing Career Did?

Published 2024.03.06
[SBS Star] NS Yoon-G's First Hollywood Film Earned Her More Money than Her 8-Year Singing Career Did?
Actress Kim Yun Jee, known as K-pop artist NS Yoon-G, shared some fascinating backstories from her Hollywood debut.

On the March 5 episode of SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart VS', Kim Yun Jee guested and spoke about her recent Hollywood debut in the Netflix original film 'Lift'.

'Lift' is a heist comedy film by American director F. Gary Gray, known for his work on global hit films such as 'The Fate of the Furious' (2017) and 'Men in Black: International' (2019).

Among the stellar cast of 'Lift', which includes American comedian and actor Kevin Hart, Kim Yun Jee played a hacker named 'Mi-sun' in a seven-member heist crew.
NS Yoon-G
Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA, one of the hosts, said she was pleasantly surprised by Kim Yun Jee's lengthy screen time in 'Lift', her first Hollywood film.

Kim Yun Jee laughed and said, "I guess everyone thought I would only appear for brief moments. People who watched the movie were happy that I appeared in it longer than they expected and congratulated me. I really appreciated it."

"I heard your part was pretty significant, which is amazing considering the impressive ensemble of actors in the film.", another host, announcer Jeon Hyun Moo remarked.

Kim Yun Jee replied, "Well, the movie is about seven thieves, and I was one of them. All seven of us were main characters."
NS Yoon-G
The actress revealed that the cast members of 'Lift' developed a close bond during filming: "We ate and slept together for almost four months while filming in Europe. Whether in hotels or on filming sites, we were always together. It brought us very close, and we're still in touch."

Then, Jeon Hyun Moo asked the actress, "I know it can be a rude question, but can I ask how much they paid you for the role? I'm curious about it because, you know, it's a Hollywood movie."

"I can't give you an exact number, but I'll say they paid me more than I earned in my career as a singer.", Kim Yun Jee said, adding she was active for about eight years.

"Plus, they paid me in dollars, so it was quite great.", she playfully added.
NS Yoon-G
Meanwhile, Kim Yun Jee debuted in the K-pop industry as NS Yoon-G in 2009.

(Credit= Netflix, SBS Strong Heart VS, '_yunjeekim_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
