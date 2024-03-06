뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAESUNG Mentions BIGBANG's Members During His Recent Interview
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAESUNG Mentions BIGBANG's Members During His Recent Interview

Published 2024.03.06
[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAESUNG Mentions BIGBANG's Members During His Recent Interview
DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG spoke about his group members during his recent interview. 

On March 5, a new episode of singer Lee Mu Jin's YouTube show 'Leemujin Service' was unveiled online. 

This episode featured DAESUNG as the guest, who recently made a comeback with a new song 'Falling Slowly.'
DAESUNG
While Lee Mu Jin interviewed DAESUNG, he mentioned the days when he ventured into trot music with 'Look at Me, Gwisoon,' 'It's a Big Hit!' and more. 

Regarding this, DAESUNG said, "Those songs made my military life much easier. The military officers and their wives loved them so much that I was able to live in peace for a couple of days after singing the songs to them." 

As to how he got into trot music, DAESUNG explained, "There was this time when all the members of BIGBANG featured in a cable TV show called 'Blind Dates' and one of the female participants was named Gwiseon. We, all five of us, had to win her heart." 

Chuckling, he continued, "At that time, G-DRAGON and I were eliminated before the other three. The eliminated people had to go back to the bus. And there, we watched the remaining three continuously trying to win her heart. While watching, G-DRAGON jokingly was like, 'Gwiseon, look at me, look at me. Please look at me!' When we were in our studio after the shooting, we were like, 'You know what? It could be kind of fun to turn this into a song.' That's how 'Look at Me, Gwisoon' was released." 

He went on, "I would love to see Gwiseon again, but I haven't seen her since then. I just want to take this opportunity to thank her for making my military life easier, as well as making my life more prosperous and fun. I'll always be rooting for you, Gwiseon! I wish you good health!" 
DAESUNG
Since it was DAESUNG's first comeback in a long time, Lee Mu Jin commented afterward, "You know what would be nice? I think it would be nice if TAEYANG sang your new song. Didn't you sing his song 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' on 'Hangout with Yoo'? It would be a great exchange if he sang your new song somewhere on air too." 

To his suggestion, DAESUNG responded, "Well, if I asked TAEYANG or G-DRAGON to sing my new track, then I'm sure they would do it for me," then showed a big smile. 

After that, he covered TAEYANG's 'VIBE' then also sang BIGBANG's 'IF YOU' with Lee Mu Jin. 
 

(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지