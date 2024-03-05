뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Gifts One-and-Only Autographed Lip Stamp Message Cards to Fans
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Gifts One-and-Only Autographed Lip Stamp Message Cards to Fans

Published 2024.03.05 18:40 Updated 2024.03.05 18:44 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han So-hee Gifts One-and-Only Autographed Lip Stamp Message Cards to Fans
Actress Han So-hee is touching hearts by displaying her deep love for her fans.

Recently, Han So-hee flew to Paris, France, to attend a fashion show. 

Han So-hee was frequently spotted in various locations around Paris during her official engagements, and fans eagerly sought her out each time.

When Han So-hee spotted her fans, she graciously accepted gifts from them, waved, made heart gestures, wished them happy birthdays and engaged in other interactions with them.

There was one other thing that Han So-hee did for them, and it was to give them special cards along with Polaroid pictures of herself. 

The cards contained her autographs, handwritten messages and even her lip stamps. 
Han So-hee
Han So-hee
Not all fans got them though, they were only given out to fans who were outside her hotel. 

Those lucky fans who received these cards later shared them on their social media to let the world know how amazingly Han So-hee treats her fans. 

In the cards that they revealed on social media, Han So-hee's handwritten messages were seen and they beautifully conveyed her deep affection for her fans.

In the cards, Han So-hee wrote things like, "I'll always be rooting for you, no matter where I am. Let's all strive hard and stay healthy," "Although it's a bit late, I wish you abundant blessings and joy in the new year," and more. 

With her packed schedule, it appeared that she set aside a bit of personal time at the hotel to sign autographs in advance for the fans who had been patiently waiting, as the cards were made from her hotel room notes. 

But it seemed like she had prepared some Polaroid pictures of herself all the way from Korea to give to fans.

Her touching gesture is warming the hearts of thousands of fans worldwide.
 
(Credit= 'joyetbam77' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
