[SBS Star] "It's Crazy How Cute He Is!" Song Joong Ki Talks about His 8-Month-Old Son
[SBS Star] "It's Crazy How Cute He Is!" Song Joong Ki Talks about His 8-Month-Old Son

[SBS Star] "It's Crazy How Cute He Is!" Song Joong Ki Talks about His 8-Month-Old Son
Actor Song Joong Ki excitedly shared how adorable his eight-month-old son is.

On March 5, announcer Lee Keum-hee shared a video titled, 'Song Joong Ki on the Production Presentation of 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan' feat. Lee Keum-hee' on her YouTube channel.

The film 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan' had its production presentation on February 27, hosted by Lee Keum-hee.
Song Joong Ki
In the video, Lee Keum-hee was chatting with the film's lead, Song Joong Ki, backstage before the event started.

Song Joong Ki greeted Lee Keum-hee, stating, "Thank you so much for coming today. I've been wanting to meet you."

As Lee Keum-hee congratulated Song Joong Ki on the birth of his son, the actor replied with a grin, "Thank you. He's now eight months old."

When Lee Keum-hee commented, "I bet he's adorable, isn't he?", Song Joong Ki replied, "It's crazy how cute he is!", and burst into joyful laughter.

"He must be super adorable!", Lee Keum-hee remarked, bringing more joy to the proud father.
Song Joong Ki
The announcer said she had already watched 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan', and began praising the actor for his performance in the movie.

"It was amazing. By the way, how come you look so good in the movie with that lousy haircut?", she playfully told Song Joong Ki and gave a thumbs-up.

"You've been expanding your range as an actor, and it's truly admirable. Thank you so much for taking on this project. I think this movie will bring solace to many viewers.", she added.

Song Joong Ki played 'Loh Kiwan', a North Korean defector who struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium in the Netflix original film 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan', which came out on March 1.

In the process, 'Loh Kiwan' meets 'Marie' (actress Choi Sung-eun), a Korean-Belgian woman who has lost all hope.
Song Joong Ki
Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki tied the knot with former British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023; the couple welcomed their first child, a son, in June.

(Credit= '이금희 '마이금희'' YouTube, Netflix Korea, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지