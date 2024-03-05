뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo's Passionate Mukbang Goes Viral Not for Skill but Beauty



Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO's mukbang scene in 'Wonderful World' created buzz due to his beauty, not passionate mukbang itself. 

Last weekend, MBC's new series 'Wonderful World,' led by Cha Eun-woo and actress Kim Namjoo, was broadcast. 

In the series, Cha Eun-woo plays the role of 'Kwon Seon-yul,' who was a promising medical student but now leading a rough life after being involved in a crime. 

In the episodes that were aired, Cha Eun-woo was seen sitting down for a quick meal at his workplace―car factory―with his colleagues after work. 

For his meal, Cha Eun-woo had Korean-Chinese dishes jjajangmyeon (noodles with black bean sauce) and fried mandoo (dumplings). 

Cha Eun-woo ate as if he had not eaten for the whole day, showing some great mukbang skills. 

Cha Eun-woo eagerly dug into his jjajangmyeon with chopsticks, taking occasional bites of fried mandoo at the same time.
Cha Eun-woo
Cha Eun-woo
This particular scene went viral following the broadcast. But it did not go viral for his skills despite his passionate mukbang; rather, it gained attention for his beauty.

Those that watched this scene said, "The production team probably tried to make this some sort of viral scene, but it was a total fail." 

They described it as a viral fail because they found it difficult to concentrate on the food, which should be the focal point of mukbang.

They explained that their attention was drawn solely to his handsome face and muscular arms instead. 

Their comments included, "I didn't even realize how much mess he was making while he ate until I watched it for the 10th time," "Honestly, his good-looking face and thick arms were the only things I saw in that scene," "Mukbang is supposed to make me want to eat what he is eating, but watching this scene, I was like, 'I wish I could date someone like him one day.' LOL" and so on.  
 
(Credit= MBC Wonderful World) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
