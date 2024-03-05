[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyeri Gets Asked If She Wants to Travel Together by a Random Guy in Thailand

이미지 확대하기

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day got approached by a random guy in Thailand who asked if she wanted to travel together.On March 1, Hyeri updated her YouTube channel with a new video.In this video, Hyeri was seen sharing her life in Bangkok, Thailand; she said that she had been staying in Bangkok for about a month for her movie.Hyeri started the video off by giving the viewers a tour around her huge luxurious hotel room in Bangkok.There, she stated, "Since I've been staying in this city for so long now, I got to find a lot of tasty places to eat as well as places worth visiting. I'd like to show them to you today."Then, she headed out and took a cab to a restaurant where she explained that serves the best Pad Thai of all time.When Hyeri got to the restaurant, she ordered Pad Thai alongside some Thai papaya salad.As she was waiting for the food, she said, "After eating, I'm going to go to a rooftop bar then get a massage. This is my life nowadays. It's what my everyday life basically looks like in Bangkok."After her orders came out, she started digging into her 'best Pad Thai of all time' Pad Thai right away.While she was enjoying Pad Thai and Thai papaya salad, a random guy suddenly approached her and asked where she was from.Guarding herself a little, Hyeri answered, "I'm from Korea," in English.Upon hearing her response, the guy asked, "If it's okay with you, do you want to travel together?"Hyeri went, "Oh!" then apologized, saying, "I'm sorry. But thank you." then smiled.Once the guy left, Hyeri turned to the camera and commented, "Oh my! I just got hit on!" making a surprised expression.(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)(SBS Star)