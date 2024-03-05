[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Was Scared to Meet Park Sung Hoon In Person After Watching 'The Glory'?

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Soo Hyun shared his first impressions of 'Queen of Tears' co-star Park Sung Hoon.On March 4, a video interview featuring the cast members of tvN's upcoming drama 'Queen of Tears' was posted on the 'tvN drama' YouTube channel.The two leads of 'Queen of Tears', Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, answered questions about the drama along with other cast members, Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, and Lee Joo Been."My goal as an actor is to evoke emotions from the viewers. What's amazing about this drama is that the story itself does the job. I am sure it will be worth the wait.", Kim Soo Hyun said during the interview, expressing his desire to captivate the audience with his new project.When asked about his motivation for joining the project, Kim Soo Hyun explained, "I was intrigued by the family dynamics the drama portrays and the romantic storyline of my character, 'Baek Hyun-woo'."Kim Ji Won also revealed what inspired her to join the drama, "I was attracted to my character, 'Hong Hae-in'. I thought portraying this character would be a good way to show my different side."During the interview, the actors had fun talking about their first impressions of each other.About Kim Soo Hyun, Kwak Dong Yeon said, "When we first met, I thought he was a pretty guy with a mysterious aura.""Kim Soo Hyun is very caring towards others.", Kim Ji Won said, "He did a great job creating a positive atmosphere on set. I felt lucky that he was my partner in the drama."Park Sung Hoon also shared his first impression of Kim Soo Hyun, stating, "I thought a huge international star like him would build a wall between himself and everyone else. However, working with him on the set, I found Kim Soo Hyun to be a person who makes those around him feel comfortable."Then Kim Soo Hyun said he first saw Park Sung Hoon while watching Netflix's hit series 'The Glory' where Park Sung Hoon played the cruel and violent character, 'Jeon Jae-joon'."I was a bit scared of meeting him in person because I remembered him as 'Jeon Jae-joon'. However, I was thrilled to see him when we actually met. I remember him holding onto my hand and not letting go after we shared a handshake. He's an adorable person.", Kim Soo Hyun said, and other actors agreed.(Credit= 'tvN drama' YouTube, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)