[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kangnam Meets His High School Girlfriend for the First Time in 15 Years

Published 2024.03.05 11:13
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kangnam Meets His High School Girlfriend for the First Time in 15 Years

Published 2024.03.05 11:13 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kangnam Meets His High School Girlfriend for the First Time in 15 Years
Singer Kangnam met his girlfriend from high school. 

On March 4, Kangnam updated his YouTube with a new video. 

The video showed Kangnam visiting Yokohama, Japan, specifically the area where he went to school. 

Upon reaching the location of his high school's former location, he said with a sad face, "Actually, my school no longer exists. The principal passed away a long time ago, and that led to the school's closure." 

But he still took time to scan the surroundings, reminiscing about the past.

Then, Kangnam went into a ramen place nearby. There, he told the production team, "I'll be meeting my high school friends after this. One of them is my ex-girlfriend. It feels kind of weird." 
Kangnam
Kangnam
Following ramen time, he headed to a coffee shop to meet his friends from high school.  

As Kangnam nervously waited for his friends' arrival, the producer asked him, "Is it okay that you're meeting your ex-girlfriend? I mean, you're married now." 

Kangnam answered, "Yeah, it's okay. Sang-hwa gave me permission. In fact, I told her that I was fine with not meeting her, but she was like, 'No, I'm curious.'" then laughed. 

His two friends arrived soon after, and Kangnam greeted them like he had seen them a couple of days ago, even though it has been 15 years in reality. 

One was a guy friend, whom Kangnam referred to as the closest friend back in the day, and the other one was his ex-girlfriend.
Kangnam
Kangnam
While speaking, Kangnam pondered how he and his ex-girlfriend started dating each other. 

He thought for a bit, then said, "Oh, it was when we went snowboarding, right?" 

His ex-girlfriend shook her head sideways and corrected him, saying, "No, it's not. We officially started dating when we were at Ishikawacho Station." 

She continued, "We were all at Starbucks together, and since I was leaving first, I asked you to walk me to the station. While we were walking, that's when you said, 'Do you want to be my girlfriend?' something like that." 

Remembering the moment, Kangnam blushed and laughed hard. 

After that, they continued to reminisce about the fun moments they shared during their high school days.
 

(Credit= '동네친구 강나미 [Kangnami]' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지