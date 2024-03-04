뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Jae Seok & I Waved Our Lightsticks" Park Myung-soo Talks about IU's Recent Concert
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Jae Seok & I Waved Our Lightsticks" Park Myung-soo Talks about IU's Recent Concert

Published 2024.03.04 18:08 View Count
[SBS Star] "Jae Seok & I Waved Our Lightsticks" Park Myung-soo Talks about IU's Recent Concert
Singer/comedian Park Myung-soo shared his experience at the recent concert of K-pop artist IU, which he attended with his fellow comedians Yu Jae Seok and Yang Sechan.

On the March 4 broadcast of KBS Cool FM's radio show hosted by Park Myung-soo, there was a special segment where the comedian read stories on the theme of 'I've been busy recently' sent in by listeners.

One of the listeners said, "Over the past weekend, I watched the latest episode of your YouTube show where IU guested. I'll still be rooting for your concert to happen even though you failed to cast IU as a guest at it."

During the mentioned episode of Park Myung-soo's YouTube show, he told IU about his 'upcoming' concert and the potential guest list he has been teasing about recently.

Since the comedian has been discussing the concert in a joking manner with no concrete plans, IU playfully declined when Park Myung-soo asked her to join the guest list.

However, Park Myung-soo mentioned on the radio, "I didn't fail to cast IU. She said she would consider it from a positive angle. I hope she can join my concert if it happens."
Park Myung-soo & IU
Park Myung-soo then shared that he attended IU's recent concert and talked about his experience.

"For the first time, I found myself admiring someone 20 years younger than me. I was truly impressed by how great IU was. She performed for four and a half hours! I mean, it's tough just standing for that long. Watching her perform live for that long was truly mind-blowing.", he remarked.

"Yu Jae Seok and I sat next to each other at the concert, waving our lightsticks.", Park Myung-soo continued, "Let me tell you, those light sticks are surprisingly heavy. People in their 20s and 30s might be okay with it, but it's challenging for us folks over 50s to keep holding it."

"Seriously though, IU once again amazed me. I'm so proud of her. Very impressed.", he added.
Park Myung-soo & IU
Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo was spotted with Yu Jae Seok and Yang Sechan in the audience of IU's concert held at KSPO Dome, Songpa district, Seoul, on March 2.
 
(Credit= KBS Cool FM, Online Community, 'dlwlrma' Instagram, '할명수' YouTube, 'mamoruai' X)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지