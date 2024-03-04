[SBS Star] "Jae Seok & I Waved Our Lightsticks" Park Myung-soo Talks about IU's Recent Concert

이미지 확대하기

아이유 콘서트에 양세찬 유재석 박명수 ㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜ 내 예능라차잖아. ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ (양세찬 유재석은 양복입고 오기로 약속했대욬ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ) pic.twitter.com/efPyo7Hu0v — 쥬♡༘ (@mamoruai_) March 2, 2024

Singer/comedian Park Myung-soo shared his experience at the recent concert of K-pop artist IU, which he attended with his fellow comedians Yu Jae Seok and Yang Sechan.On the March 4 broadcast of KBS Cool FM's radio show hosted by Park Myung-soo, there was a special segment where the comedian read stories on the theme of 'I've been busy recently' sent in by listeners.One of the listeners said, "Over the past weekend, I watched the latest episode of your YouTube show where IU guested. I'll still be rooting for your concert to happen even though you failed to cast IU as a guest at it."During the mentioned episode of Park Myung-soo's YouTube show, he told IU about his 'upcoming' concert and the potential guest list he has been teasing about recently.Since the comedian has been discussing the concert in a joking manner with no concrete plans, IU playfully declined when Park Myung-soo asked her to join the guest list.However, Park Myung-soo mentioned on the radio, "I didn't fail to cast IU. She said she would consider it from a positive angle. I hope she can join my concert if it happens."Park Myung-soo then shared that he attended IU's recent concert and talked about his experience."For the first time, I found myself admiring someone 20 years younger than me. I was truly impressed by how great IU was. She performed for four and a half hours! I mean, it's tough just standing for that long. Watching her perform live for that long was truly mind-blowing.", he remarked."Yu Jae Seok and I sat next to each other at the concert, waving our lightsticks.", Park Myung-soo continued, "Let me tell you, those light sticks are surprisingly heavy. People in their 20s and 30s might be okay with it, but it's challenging for us folks over 50s to keep holding it.""Seriously though, IU once again amazed me. I'm so proud of her. Very impressed.", he added.Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo was spotted with Yu Jae Seok and Yang Sechan in the audience of IU's concert held at KSPO Dome, Songpa district, Seoul, on March 2.(Credit= KBS Cool FM, Online Community, 'dlwlrma' Instagram, '할명수' YouTube, 'mamoruai' X)(SBS Star)