[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares an Unexpected Reason He Was Jealous of His Ex-Girlfriends

Published 2024.03.04
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared a surprising reason for feeling jealous of his ex-girlfriends.

On March 3 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy,' actor Jang Keun Suk and Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND visited their good friend HeeChul's home. 

During their conversation, the three stars reminisced about their past, summoning some fun memories. 

HeeChul said, "You know, when I was young, I was quite something and I knew that. So, whenever I looked at myself in the mirror, I was like, 'Wow, I can so kiss myself now,'" 

Then, he surprised them by stating, "What I envied my ex-girlfriends the most was that the fact they could kiss me." 
In response to his unexpected remark, Lee Hong Gi turned away from him, laughing uncontrollably. 

But HeeChul was eager to show them what he meant by his previous statement; he walked up to a large mirror nearby and showed them how he almost used to kiss himself in the mirror back in the day. 

While demonstrating them the moves, he commented, "I'm sure you guys have glanced in the mirror and did something like this before as well." 

Then, Jang Keun Suk went, "Yeah, I have." which made Lee Hong Gi's eyes widen in surprise and ask, "For real?" 

Nodding, Jang Keun Suk explained, "Yeah, I've kissed myself in the mirror. I wondered how it would look, so..." 
After that, HeeChul posed a hypothetical question, "Okay, I'm just curious. If all of us have younger sisters and one of us must marry your sister, whom would you choose for your sister?"

Without hesitation, Lee Hong Gi said, "I'll choose Keun Suk, because he seems ready. He seems like a guy who will be very committed to family." 

Jang Keun Suk also opted not to choose HeeChul; he chose Lee Hong Gi, explaining, "It has to be Hong Gi. He's loyal." 

As none of them chose HeeChul, he got upset and exclaimed, "I took such great care of you guys when we were younger!" 

However, Jang Keun Suk disagreed to this, saying, "What are you talking about? You always used to somehow get girls' numbers and went on dates yourself." 

Hearing this, HeeChul laughed and yelled, "Get out, you two!" causing bursts of laughter. 
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
