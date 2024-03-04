[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Reveals the Shocking Number of Days She Went Without Sleeping

이미지 확대하기

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed how many days she went without sleeping when she was active as BLACKPINK.On March 1, a new episode of entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego' was unveiled online.The show featured the cast of tvN's new show 'Apartment 404,' including JENNIE, comedian Yang Sechan, actress Oh Na-ra, actors Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Jung Ha.During their conversation, JENNIE said, "Thanks to 'Apartment 404,' I think I've adapted to morning shoots. Waking up this early is something I haven't done in a long time."When Cha Tae Hyun replied with, "Didn't you wake up early for music show recordings?" JENNIE commented, "It was more like I hardly slept during promotions."Upon hearing JENNIE's response, they interestedly asked how long she went without sleeping.JENNIE surprised everyone by answering, "I think I went without sleeping properly for about four and a half days before."Expressing their surprise, they stated, "What, seriously?! How is that even possible?"JENNIE calmly told them, "Well, I couldn't sleep properly during music video shoots, especially when I had other shoots lined up afterward."To this, Yu Jae Seok asked, "You must have at least taken naps, right?" to which JENNIE nodded and said, "Yeah, I did. Just for a bit at a time."Then, Oh Na-ra exclaimed, "But still! How could you lack sleep like that and still emit so much energy on stage?"Laughing, JENNIE answered, "I simply had to do it at the time, so I pushed through. But I don't think I can do it anymore now."It has been about eight years since JENNIE made her debut; she debuted as part of BLACKPINK in August 2016.BLACKPINK is widely recognized as one of the most influential K-pop girl groups in history.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)