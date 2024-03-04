뉴스
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Shares How Desperate He Is About Getting Married & Having Kids
Published 2024.03.04 11:15 Updated 2024.03.04 12:08
Actor Jang Keun Suk expressed his deep desire to marry and start a family, highlighting his eagerness for this next stage in life.

On March 3 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy,' Jang Keun Suk and Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND were seen visiting their good friend HeeChul of boy group Super Junior's home. 
Jang Keun Suk
While the three stars spoke together, HeeChul said, "Guys, I want to get married," all of a sudden. 

In response to his sudden words, Jang Keun Suk nodded and stated, "Yeah, I want to get married as well. I really want to get married now. It's about time, you know." 

The actor continued to explain, "I've reached my limit as a single person. I've exhausted all possibilities as a single person when it comes to both work and relationships. I'm more than done being single. I intuitively feel that it's time to move on to the next phrase of life. I feel like I should establish my own family before it becomes too late. I want children before I turn 40." 

HeeChul responded, "Yeah, it sounds like you're ready for marriage," and Lee Hong Gi commented, "I remember back when he was in his early 30s, he said he didn't want to get married." 

With a chuckle, Jang Keun Suk commented, "Well, I just liked myself too much then." 
Jang Keun Suk
When HeeChul asked Jang Keun Suk about his type, Jang Keun Suk shared, "In the past, the kind of person I found attractive was a woman who would keep waving until I couldn't see her anymore after I dropped her off at her house. I said that on air, and my girlfriend at the time waved to me for as long as she could whether it was snowing or raining. I still remember that so vividly."

He playfully continued, "But now... Honestly, I just hope she is healthy. She doesn't need to wave to me in front of her house anymore. I mean, we've reached that stage in life now where those things are not as important."

His joking yet sincere comment immediately caused HeeChul and Lee Hong Gi to burst into laughter.
Jang Keun Suk
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.