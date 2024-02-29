[SBS Star] Brian Says He Made Minimum Wage as FLY TO THE SKY Despite Their Success

Brian revealed that despite the noticeable success of the K-pop boy duo FLY TO THE SKY in the past, he only made minimum wage as the duo's member.On February 28, Brian guested on comedienne Park Misun and theater actor Kim Ho Young's YouTube show.While speaking together, Park Misun mentioned how popular Brian has become after he launched his YouTube show 'Clean Freak Brian' last year.Park Misun commented, "Brian, you're pretty much experiencing your second prime in life right now with your cleaning show. You're unbelievably popular these days!"With a big smile, Brian responded, "Yeah, thanks to my show, I'm earning much more money than I did when I was active as a member of FLY TO THE SKY."He continued, "I was active in the industry as FLY TO THE SKY for like 10 years. I returned after taking a break, and it hasn't been that long yet. But I've earned more in recent years on my own than I did in those 10 years as part of FLY TO THE SKY."He went on, "I honestly didn't earn much during my days as FLY TO THE SKY. I made minimum wage back then."Since FLY TO THE SKY was such a popular group in the '00s, Park Misun and Kim Ho Young jumped from their seats in surprise to hear that he did not make much money as FLY TO THE SKY.Previously in January, when Brian joined a YouTube show 'Psick Show,' he actually gave some details about this, "I didn't have any money in my bank account during FLY TO THE SKY days. I wouldn't say that it was a scam, but I signed a contract that definitely needed a closer look. I was just in such a rush to achieve my celebrity status that I didn't take time to fully understand them all."He added, "At that time, I made less than 2 million won per month. I could have earned the same amount of money if I worked at a restaurant or something, you know."Brian also reflected on his past activities, saying, "Even our clothes were sponsored. Hair and makeup were done at shops, and later I found out that after deducting our transportation, food and stylist fees, we were in the negative. But well, it's all in the past now."FLY TO THE SKY, consisting of Brian and HWANHEE, debuted under SM Entertainment in 1999.They left SM Entertainment in 2005, then moved around different agencies after parting ways with SM Entertainment.(Credit= '육사오' '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube)(SBS Star)