뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Brian Says He Made Minimum Wage as FLY TO THE SKY Despite Their Success
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Brian Says He Made Minimum Wage as FLY TO THE SKY Despite Their Success

Published 2024.02.29 16:54 View Count
[SBS Star] Brian Says He Made Minimum Wage as FLY TO THE SKY Despite Their Success
Brian revealed that despite the noticeable success of the K-pop boy duo FLY TO THE SKY in the past, he only made minimum wage as the duo's member.

On February 28, Brian guested on comedienne Park Misun and theater actor Kim Ho Young's YouTube show. 

While speaking together, Park Misun mentioned how popular Brian has become after he launched his YouTube show 'Clean Freak Brian' last year. 

Park Misun commented, "Brian, you're pretty much experiencing your second prime in life right now with your cleaning show. You're unbelievably popular these days!"
 
With a big smile, Brian responded, "Yeah, thanks to my show, I'm earning much more money than I did when I was active as a member of FLY TO THE SKY." 

He continued, "I was active in the industry as FLY TO THE SKY for like 10 years. I returned after taking a break, and it hasn't been that long yet. But I've earned more in recent years on my own than I did in those 10 years as part of FLY TO THE SKY."

He went on, "I honestly didn't earn much during my days as FLY TO THE SKY. I made minimum wage back then." 
 

Since FLY TO THE SKY was such a popular group in the '00s, Park Misun and Kim Ho Young jumped from their seats in surprise to hear that he did not make much money as FLY TO THE SKY. 

Previously in January, when Brian joined a YouTube show 'Psick Show,' he actually gave some details about this, "I didn't have any money in my bank account during FLY TO THE SKY days. I wouldn't say that it was a scam, but I signed a contract that definitely needed a closer look. I was just in such a rush to achieve my celebrity status that I didn't take time to fully understand them all."

He added, "At that time, I made less than 2 million won per month. I could have earned the same amount of money if I worked at a restaurant or something, you know." 

Brian also reflected on his past activities, saying, "Even our clothes were sponsored. Hair and makeup were done at shops, and later I found out that after deducting our transportation, food and stylist fees, we were in the negative. But well, it's all in the past now." 

FLY TO THE SKY, consisting of Brian and HWANHEE, debuted under SM Entertainment in 1999. 

They left SM Entertainment in 2005, then moved around different agencies after parting ways with SM Entertainment. 

(Credit= '육사오' '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지