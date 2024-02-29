뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Namjoo Cutely Complains About Cha Eun-woo's Flawlessness
Published 2024.02.29 14:24 View Count
Actress Kim Namjoo made a playful complaint about Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO's perfection. 

On February 28 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block,' Kim Nam-joo made a guest appearance.

During her conversation with the two hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Kim Namjoo spoke about working on her new project 'Wonderful World' with Cha Eun-woo. 

More than anything, Kim Namjoo wanted to praise Cha Eun-woo; she said, "When I first met him, I wondered, 'Is he even a human-being just like us?' I was mesmerized by his beauty. His beauty appeared almost surreal! You know what? I even asked him, 'What is it like to live as Cha Eun-woo?'" then laughed hard.  
Kim Namjoo
Reflecting on their collaboration, she remarked, "Ever since it was revealed that Cha Eun-woo and I were going to lead 'Wonderful World' together, people have asked whether we were playing lovers in it. Let me clarify that here. We're not lovers in the drama. That would be somewhat morally wrong, wouldn't you think?" 

She continued, "Working with Cha Eun-woo was an amazing opportunity for me too. I was excited at first, but I soon started to worry. My concern was that how I was going to survive in the same frame as Cha Eun-woo." 

The actress playfully went on, "I decided, though, that I was not going to offer him any acting advice. If he was good at acting as well, then how am I going to make a living?" 

She added, "But seriously, Cha Eun-woo is so flawless in every way. I mean, he's got a great personality as well! How can anyone be that perfect?! Nobody in this world should be that perfect." 
Kim Namjoo
In response to her words, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho interestedly asked, "If you had the chance for a fresh start in life, whom would you select as your partner? Is it going to be Cha Eun-woo or Kim Seung Woo, your husband of 20 years?" 

She answered right away, "I would choose Kim Seung Woo. We've been together for 20 years, you know. We started with love at first, but now it's all about loyalty. We're like best friends now. I'll stick with being loyal to him." 
Kim Namjoo
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Fantagio) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
