[SBS Star] "I'm a BTS Fan, and He..." Park Seul Gi Says Park Bo Gum's Kind Gift Made Her Cry

Entertainer Park Seul Gi said actor Park Bo Gum's thoughtfulness deeply moved her.On the February 28 broadcast of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Park Seul Gi guested and explained why she was called 'Park Bo Gum's woman'."That's because I've been hosting Bo Gum's fan gatherings for a long time.", she said and began recounting what happened at the actor's recent fan event."He hasn't had a fan meet-up in a while because he had to fulfill military duty, and there was the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, one day, he called me and said, 'I'm finally holding a fan meet-up. I wanted to know if you are available in August.'. I excitedly replied, 'Oh wow, you're choosing me over all the other emerging hosts like Jae-jae and You Jae Phil? Thanks for remembering me and reaching out to me like this!'.""He then said, 'You have to do this with me. It would be my pleasure.'. Isn't that touching?", Park Seul Gi remarked, adding that she quickly accepted his offer to host the event."It was a two-day event. When I finished my first day, my manager handed me a gift from Bo Gum. Bo Gum always gives me a handwritten letter and the cosmetics he's modeling for when I host his fan gathering.", Park Seul Gi recalled."This time, there was an album with someone's autograph on it with the usual gifts. Bo Gum is a good singer, too, and he releases albums sometimes. Therefore, I figured Bo Gum was giving me one of his. But when I saw the name on it, I realized it was K-pop boy group BTS member JIMIN's album.""Knowing that I'm a huge fan of BTS, Park Bo Gum got a signed album from JIMIN for me. My heart melted completely.", she remarked.When one of the hosts, comedian Kim Gu-ra, joked that Park Seul Gi must have talked Park Bo Gum's ears off about her love for JIMIN, Park Seul Gi replied, "No, and that's what made it so touching."She explained, "Only my Instagram followers know I'm JIMIN's fan. I love BTS so much that my firstborn's taemyung (nickname given to a developing baby) was 'Bang-tan'. For my second child, it was 'Tan-tan', to carry on the 'tan' tradition.""Staring at the album with JIMIN's autograph, I was overcome with tears. I, still in tears, asked Bo Gum why he had done that for me. He answered that he really wanted to.""The point is that Bo Gum remembered me and knew what I liked, and I deeply appreciated it.", she remarked with a big smile.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'parkseulgirowa' Instagram)(SBS Star)