[SBS Star] "Don't Choose to Do What I'm Doing" Lee Jang-woo Shares that He Is Unhappy These Days

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jang-woo expressed that he is not experiencing much happiness currently.On February 28, Lee Jang-woo updated his YouTube channel with a new video.At the start of the video, Lee Jang-woo was seen busily cooking some spicy mandu (dumplings) for his guest entertainer Kang Jae Jun.While cooking, he sampled some spicy mandu himself and was impressed by the delicious taste.As he treated himself to mandu, he exclaimed, "Eating something tasty brings me so much joy!"Continuing, Lee Jang-woo expressed his thoughts, saying, "Everyone, your happiness is determined by yourself. If you decide to be happy, then you will be happy."He also added with laughter, "I've been unhappy lately. It's because I'm on a diet. Don't go on a diet!"At the moment, Lee Jang-woo is preparing to take his body profile photos with announcer Jeon Hyun Moo and comedienne Park Na-rae―the members of 'Palm Oil,' which is a trio formed out of their shared love for food.Through MBC's television show 'I Live Alone,' 'Palm Oil' noted that they were planned to take their body profile photos in April.Since it is less than two months away now, Lee Jang-woo is likely to be on a stricter diet, hence his unhappiness.The last time Lee Jang-woo revealed his weight was in June last year, and his weight was revealed to be 103kg then.In June, the actor revealed that he had gained a significant amount of weight over the past few months due to excessive eating, and gained even more weight after returning from his trip abroad.(Credit= '장금이장우' YouTube, MBC I Live Alone)(SBS Star)