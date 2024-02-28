뉴스
[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Reflects on Performing Again After Beating Thyroid Cancer
[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Reflects on Performing Again After Beating Thyroid Cancer

[SBS Star] Uhm Junghwa Reflects on Performing Again After Beating Thyroid Cancer
Singer Uhm Junghwa shared how touching it was to perform again after recovering from thyroid cancer. 

On February 23, Uhm Junghwa guested on K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri's talk show 'The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet.' 

Right from the moment Um Junghwa appeared, she lit up the stage with the performance of her hit track 'Invitation,' instantly lifting the atmosphere.
Uhm Junghwa
After her impressive performance, Uhm Junghwa sat down, began speaking with Lee Hyo-ri. 

While speaking together, Lee Hyo-ri mentioned Uhm Junghwa's recent concert, "I went to your concert as a guest performer, but I honestly just wanted to sit down and watch all of your performances from the audience." 

Uhm Junghwa said, "It was my first concert in 23 years. I've waited for years to hold my own concert, since I couldn't hold one. You know... Due to some issues with my throat. After my throat was damaged, I couldn't even dream of having my concert again. It felt like a dream to hold a concert again." 

She continued, "Until recently, I wasn't sure about going back on the stage to perform. But I managed to gain courage while being part of 'Refund Sisters' and 'Dancing Queens on the Road.' During that time, I realized how precious it was to perform on stage."
Uhm Junghwa
Last year on tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block,' Uhm Junghwa shared that she had to get surgery for thyroid cancer in 2008, following her 'D.I.S.C.O' album promotions; this was the first time she revealed her cancer battle. 

At that time, the singer said, "I was told that I couldn't sing again. But I didn't want to give up on my singing career. I couldn't allow that myself. I had no courage to make a comeback as a singer though. I didn't tell anybody about cancer, because I was afraid that I wouldn't be able to continue the work that I love if I told people." 

She told entertainer Yu Jae Seok, "My voice was actually why I hesitated to be part of 'Refund Sisters,' but you were a big help to me. You paid for 10 of my vocal lessons and bought me some herbal medicine. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't have been able to pluck up my courage and join 'Refund Sisters,'" then thanked him.   
Uhm Junghwa
Uhm Junghwa
'Refund Sisters' was a project group that was formed on MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo'―a show hosted by Yu Jae Seok―in 2020; it marked Uhm Junghwa's comeback to the music industry after an absence of many years. 

Uhm Junghwa also went around Korea for performances as part of 'Dancing Queens on the Road' in the summer of last year, then wrapped up the year with her concert 'Invitation.' 

(Credit= KBS The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet, tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지