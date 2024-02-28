뉴스
[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Hinted at Her Relationship with Lee Jae Wook Last Month?
Published 2024.02.28
It is suspected that K-pop girl group aespa's member KARINA hinted at her relationship with actor Lee Jae Wook last month. 

On February 27, it was reported that KARINA and Lee Jae Wook were dating one another. 

News outlet Dispatch stated that they fell in love at first sight when they first met at the Prada F/W fashion event that took place in Milan, Italy, in January. 

Not long after the report was released, their agencies confirmed their relationship by saying, "The two stars have recently entered into a relationship. They are still in the phase of getting to know each other."
After the dating news, fans discovered a scene from a Japanese television show from last month where KARINA possibly hinted at her romance with Lee Jae Wook. 

During this show, KARINA explored her fortune for the year of 2024. 

In the fortune slip that KARINA picked, there was the word 'auspicious' on it in Chinese characters with some details. 

As many of them were written in Chinese characters, the group's Chinese member NINGNING translated them for KARINA. 
NINGNING excitedly told KARINA, "This is really good. It's saying that you'll earn good money this year and things will work out very well with your career. As for romance, it says you'll date a sincere person." 

To this, KARINA looked at her manager behind the camera and commented, "Oh, manager. I'm sorry!" in Japanese as if she was either dating someone at the time or was fully ready for a relationship, just waiting for the right time. 

This was around the time when KARINA and Lee Jae Wook had met and reportedly fell in love at first sight, so many are assuming KARINA may have hinted at her relationship with Lee Jae Wook on this Japanese television show. 
(Credit= K-pop House, 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지