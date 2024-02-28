뉴스
[SBS Star] Byul Says, "I Know It Sounds Crazy, but I Married HAHA Without Even Dating Him"
[SBS Star] Byul Says, "I Know It Sounds Crazy, but I Married HAHA Without Even Dating Him"

[SBS Star] Byul Says, "I Know It Sounds Crazy, but I Married HAHA Without Even Dating Him"
Singer Byul shared her disbelief at having married her husband singer HAHA without even dating him.

On February 26, Byul and HAHA guested on singer Sung Si-kyung's YouTube show. 

Byul arrived before HAHA, so Byul and Sung Si-kyung spent time speaking with each other first. 

While speaking, Sung Si-kyung said, "You know what I find so hard to believe? It's that HAHA managed to win your heart. I mean, you don't drink. The only thing you do is to pray!" 

Byul laughed and said, "You're right. Not many guys even tried to hit on me back then. But HAHA was just like, 'Have as much fun as you want, date as many men as you want. But marry me.'" 

She continued, "So yeah, I married him, but we didn't date one another before we got married. I know it sounds insane, but that's really that happened to us. I'm still getting to know him, even after 12 years." 
To this, Sung Si-kyung responded, "That's really fascinating. In a way, that makes me think, 'Who would dare to take on such a challenge?' Marriage is such a big and scary thing, you know. Not many people would be like, 'I'll just marry him/her first, then slowly get to know what he/she is really like." 

Byul commented, "I know. I never knew I would be that person to do that, because seriously, it's like playing a risky game. Obviously, I get mad and frustrated with him sometimes. But I never think like, 'Why the heck did I marry this guy?! I wish I could turn back in time.' I never regretted marrying my husband, ever."  
Afterward, Byul revealed what prompted her to marry HAHA despite not being in a relationship.

"There was something special about my husband. I think, at the time, I also had some romanticized ideas about marriage, like many people do. But I realized that marriage was more about building a family. As I lived through my marriage, I feel more and more comfortable with my husband." 
 

Byul and HAHA married each other in 2012; they have three children―Dream, Soul and Song. 

(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube, 'sweetstar0001' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
