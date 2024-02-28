[SBS Star] Lee Jae Wook Faces KARINA's Name in a Show Recorded Before Their Dating Announcement

이미지 확대하기

Following the surprising reveal of actor Lee Jae Wook and KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's romance, Lee Jae Wook's comment in response to the mention of KARINA during a pre-recorded YouTube show is getting attention.A new episode of the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2', released every Tuesday at 6 pm (KST), was revealed on February 27; the episode featured Lee Jae Wook and Lee Jun-young from Disney+'s new series 'The Impossible Heir' as guests.When the host, comedian Jang Do-yeon, asked the actors about their experiences on television or YouTube shows, Lee Jae Wook said he would make a guest appearance if Jang Do-yeon asked him.Jang Do-yeon readily shared that she has been gathering participants for a travel reality show and asked Lee Jae Wook if he would join, to which the actor agreed.Then, Jang Do-yeon revealed the members she had gathered for the show: "I've been asking this to previous guests on this show. So far, actress Go Younjung and KARINA agreed.", she said.This episode was released after Lee Jae Wook and KARINA's relationship was confirmed; however, it was still unknown when Lee Jae Wook was shooting the episode.The actor's ears turned red; he gasped and hesitantly asked, "Would it be okay for me to come along on that trip...?"When Jang Do-yeon sensed his hesitation and responded that she would put him as to be decided, the actor nodded and chuckled slightly.Early in the morning on February 27, news outlet Dispatch exclusively reported that Lee Jae Wook and KARINA are in a relationship, that they became acquainted after attending the Prada F/W fashion event in Milan, Italy in January, and their relationship has since blossomed.Soon after the report, Lee Jae Wook and KARINA's agencies, C-JeS Studio, and SM Entertainment, officially confirmed that the two stars were in a relationship.Since KARINA was mentioned during the show, recorded when her relationship with Lee Jae Wook was yet to be revealed, the timely release of this episode amazed the viewers.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, Prada, 'katarinabluu' 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram)(SBS Star)