[SBS Star] "I Hesitated a Lot, But..." Lovelyz Seo Jisoo Debuts as a Streamer & Explains Why
[SBS Star] "I Hesitated a Lot, But..." Lovelyz Seo Jisoo Debuts as a Streamer & Explains Why

Published 2024.02.27 18:04
Actress/K-pop girl group Lovelyz member Seo Jisoo has started a new beginning as an online streamer.

Seo Jisoo opened a channel on a live-streaming platform, 'AfreecaTV' and streamed her first live broadcast as a game streamer on February 26.

When asked why she decided to become a streamer, the singer shared, "I've been pursuing acting opportunities, but things haven't been going well for me lately. I chose to start streaming after carefully considering what I could do well in a world where trends are constantly changing."

"I hesitated a lot, to be honest. I was concerned about how this would affect my image.", she added.

"My career in the entertainment industry has experienced highs and lows. As I've gone through both success and failure, all I want now is to stream with a happy heart and people I love to enjoy my streaming.", Seo Jisoo remarked.

She also shared why she chose gaming as her focus, "I enjoy watching edited gaming videos. Not that I'm skilled at games, but I wanted to try game streaming because I like to play them."
During her live stream, Seo Jisoo discussed the plans for the Lovelyz activities.

Although Lovelyz has not disbanded, the group has not been active since most of them ended the contract with their agency, Woollim Entertainment, in 2021.

"I'm not sure if we could make it happen, but we've been talking about holding a concert.", she said.

"The chances are like five percent, but who knows? I believe it's possible because CEO Lee Jung-yeop of Woollim Entertainment loves us a lot. However, each member is busy with their schedules, and we all are with different agencies. Still, we've been doing our best to make it happen."
Meanwhile, Seo Jisoo debuted as Lovelyz in 2014 and received much love from the public.

In 2019, she started her acting career with the web drama 'One Fine Week' and has worked on several other projects since then.

Last year, Seo Jisoo impressed viewers with her performance in SBS' drama, 'Taxi Driver 2'.
(Credit= '떠찌수' AfreecaTV, 'official_lvlz8_' Instagram, SBS Taxi Driver 2)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
