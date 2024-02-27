[SBS Star] BTS' Songwriter Shares How Much SUGA Struggled During the Group's Success in 2017

이미지 확대하기

The behind-the-scenes story of K-pop boy group BTS' rapper SUGA's struggles during the group's success in 2017 has just been revealed.On July 19, the songwriter EL CAPITXN-guested episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA' was unveiled online.When talking about the guest, EL CAPITXN, who used to be a member of disbanded K-pop boy group History, SUGA mentioned how much work he has done with him so far, saying, "I've worked on so many songs with EL CAPITXN. He even went on my solo concert tour 'D-DAY' together."EL CAPITXN joined SUGA afterward, and spoke about the time when SUGA cried on stage on one of 'D-DAY' shows last year."I thought something had happened at that time. I was listening to you from backstage, and you had suddenly stopped singing. When I looked on stage, you were crying. Upon seeing that, tears suddenly poured out of my eyes in almost one second. Then, all the other staff members around me started crying."SUGA said, "Yeah, I heard you going, 'I love you, Min Yoon-gi!' through my in-ear monitors. I immediately knew that was you. I heard you crying and everything. I remember you telling me later that you didn't know your voice could be heard through my in-ear monitors. Why did you cry so much though?"EL CAPITXN answered, "Well, you were crying in the middle of your solo song 'Dear My Friend'. And you know, both of us went through a lot while we were making that song in 2017. BTS was thriving at that time, but it was personally a challenging period for you, Min Yoon-gi, as an individual. I was having a hard time too, because I had just transitioned from a K-pop singer to songwriter."He continued, "It was such a dark period for the both of us. But seeing that song we collaborated on being performed on such a grand stage was something that I hadn't imagined before. On top of that, I saw you crying for the first time. If you hadn't cried, I probably wouldn't have. I don't know. All those memories from that time of making of the song unfolded like a movie at that time."He added, "2017 was one of the times I saw you struggling the most. I remember hanging out at your place together, then I would worry so much about you when I had to leave. I remember asking you, holding the doorknob of the front door, 'Yoon-gi, would you be okay being by yourself?' Every memory with you including that time came to mind then. Things were tough, but we had made it through. I felt proud of ourselves and... Yeah, so I just couldn't stop crying."(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)