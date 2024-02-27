[SBS Star] "I Only Got This Far Because of Hard Practice" SAKURA Says She Is Actually a Terrible Dancer

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM revealed that she is actually a terrible dancer.On February 25 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man,' SAKURA and her two group members―Kim Chaewon and KAZUHA joined as guests.As 'Running Man' members teamed up with K-pop stars, they were assigned a dance challenge called 'When the Music Plays, I Dance' as part of their game of the day.The challenge required the successful completion of the choreography of a randomly selected song.The first song was Kim Jong-kook's mega-hit song 'Loveable' which was released in 2005.Yu Jae Seok started dancing to it first, then Kim Chaewon, SAKURA and KAZUHA joined him.Kim Jong-kook was impressed, seeing them all completing the dance challenge, since the song was released when the three girls were really young.As a team mission that followed, Yu Jae Seok, Yang Se Chan and SAKURA had to do the rookie boy group RIIZE's debut track 'Get a Guitar' dance challenge.Unlike 'Loveable' that only features fewer dance moves, 'Get a Guitar' is known for its complex moves, often involving frequent jumping while doing complicated steps.Yang Se Chan, after checking the choreography video, showed a lack of confidence, saying, "How am I supposed to do this? I don't think Jae Seok and I can pull this off." and Yu Jae Seok sighed.They then looked at SAKURA as if she was the only hope for them.Right then, however, SAKURA told them, "Oh, no. We're so going to fail. I pretty much have two left feet. I'm a poor dancer."Surprised, Yang Se Chan and Yu Jae Seok exclaimed, "What? But you're a K-pop star!"SAKURA chuckled and responded, "Yeah, but I basically only came this far because I practiced and practiced. It was my practice that made me look I wasn't as bad at dancing."Right then, Kim Chaewon commented, "Unnie! I told you not to let the world know about you having two left feet!" making SAKURA laugh and go, "Oops!"(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)