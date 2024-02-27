뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Only Got This Far Because of Hard Practice" SAKURA Says She Is Actually a Terrible Dancer
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Only Got This Far Because of Hard Practice" SAKURA Says She Is Actually a Terrible Dancer

Published 2024.02.27 10:59 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Only Got This Far Because of Hard Practice" SAKURA Says She Is Actually a Terrible Dancer
SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM revealed that she is actually a terrible dancer. 

On February 25 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man,' SAKURA and her two group members―Kim Chaewon and KAZUHA joined as guests. 

As 'Running Man' members teamed up with K-pop stars, they were assigned a dance challenge called 'When the Music Plays, I Dance' as part of their game of the day. 

The challenge required the successful completion of the choreography of a randomly selected song. 

The first song was Kim Jong-kook's mega-hit song 'Loveable' which was released in 2005. 

Yu Jae Seok started dancing to it first, then Kim Chaewon, SAKURA and KAZUHA joined him. 

Kim Jong-kook was impressed, seeing them all completing the dance challenge, since the song was released when the three girls were really young. 
Running Man
As a team mission that followed, Yu Jae Seok, Yang Se Chan and SAKURA had to do the rookie boy group RIIZE's debut track 'Get a Guitar' dance challenge.

Unlike 'Loveable' that only features fewer dance moves, 'Get a Guitar' is known for its complex moves, often involving frequent jumping while doing complicated steps. 

Yang Se Chan, after checking the choreography video, showed a lack of confidence, saying, "How am I supposed to do this? I don't think Jae Seok and I can pull this off." and Yu Jae Seok sighed. 

They then looked at SAKURA as if she was the only hope for them. 
Running Man
Right then, however, SAKURA told them, "Oh, no. We're so going to fail. I pretty much have two left feet. I'm a poor dancer." 

Surprised, Yang Se Chan and Yu Jae Seok exclaimed, "What? But you're a K-pop star!" 

SAKURA chuckled and responded, "Yeah, but I basically only came this far because I practiced and practiced. It was my practice that made me look I wasn't as bad at dancing." 

Right then, Kim Chaewon commented, "Unnie! I told you not to let the world know about you having two left feet!" making SAKURA laugh and go, "Oops!"  
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지