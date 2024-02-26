[SBS Star] 'HAHA ♥' Byul Says that Her Daughter Thinks She Is a Celebrity

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Byul shared that her daughter believes she is a celebrity.On February 26, Byul joined KBS Cool FM's 'Radio Show'―a radio show hosted by entertainer Park Myung-soo.While the two spoke about their family, Park Myung-soo said, "I feel like it's more likely for your kids to have the right kind of talent for this industry than any other kids out there since both you and HAHA are from this industry. Any of them in particular you find more talented in that way?"Chuckling, Byul replied, "Well, that's got to be our daughter Song. At first, I thought HAHA and I were the only ones who found her funny, but it turned out she was actually funny, seeing how she steals the scenes on 'Haha Bus' every time."She continued, "The hilarious fact is, Song already thinks that she's in this industry. She believes she's a celebrity. When Song meets people in the elevator, she stares at them as if she wants them to recognize her. And when they finally do, she asks, 'Have you seen 'Haha Bus'?"Park Myung-soo laughed and asked about her other children―Dream and Soul.Byul answered, "Dream and Song are outgoing, while Soul is quite shy. Because he is more introverted than the other two, I always try to talk to him more. He has a really kind heart."To this, Park Myung-soo commented, "Maybe you should get Soul to start studying properly. He might be that one child of yours could potentially excel academically."Byul, however, could not agree with him; she said, "That would be so great. And it's something that I want as well, but I don't think Soul is into studying at all. In fact, Dream is a smart one. But he's also not interested in studying," then laughed.Byul married singer HAHA in 2012, and their first son Dream was born the year after.Then, they had a second son Soul in 2017, and first daughter Song in 2019.(Credit= KBS Cool FM Radio Show, 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)(SBS Star)