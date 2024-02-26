뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Shares Why She Does Not Want JENNIE & NewJeans to Wear Revealing Clothes
Published 2024.02.26 18:19 View Count
As the 'no-pants' trend seems to be spreading among female K-pop artists, singer Lee Hyo-ri said she wishes hoobae artists like JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and another K-pop girl group NewJeans would not wear revealing stage outfits.

On February 23, singer/actress Uhm Junghwa guested on KBS' television talk show 'The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet' that Lee Hyo-ri hosts.

During the show, the two iconic stars known for their daring styles on stage shared their thoughts on revealing stage outfits.

"I love my hoobae artists like JENNIE and NewJeans. But I've been wishing they wouldn't wear that kind of clothing.", Lee Hyo-ri remarked.

"Seeing them in revealing outfits makes me think, 'Don't do it! Please cover yourselves up.'.", she said, adding, "I just want to protect them with love like a man looking out for his girlfriend."
Uhm Junghwa then talked about a memorable moment when she surprised the audience with her stage outfit; at an on-air concert in 2006, the singer performed her song, 'Come 2 Me' in micro shorts layered over fishnet stockings, similar to a 'no-pants' look that young female K-pop artists recently started to adopt.

"My outfit created such buzz online that day that it actually caused a server outage. Despite all the talk about the outfit, there wasn't a single positive reaction.", Uhm Junghwa recalled.

"Since that day, your hoobaes started wearing it one by one. I wore it a lot, too.", Lee Hyo-ri said, adding, "Being the first to try out a new style often attracts a lot of criticism. So, I think it's safer to wait until someone else tries it and then be the second to give it a shot. I was grateful that you took the initiative back then."
Lee Hyo-ri then shared her perspective on the negative responses female artists in Korea get for wearing revealing clothes.

"Now that I think about it, it seems possible that the comments people in this country made about our outfits were rooted in their affection and concern for us.", she told Uhm Junghwa, suggesting that they might have felt the same way she feels now when watching hoobae artists with revealing clothes.

'No-pants' look, where individuals wear micro triangular shorts resembling underwear instead of pants, has recently been causing stirs in Korea as several high-profile K-pop girl groups like LE SSERAFIM, BLACKPINK, and SISTAR19 started embracing it.

Some backed K-pop stars following this trend, seeing it as self-expression, while others thought it was inappropriate.
(Credit= KLAP Entertainment, 'lee_hyolee' 'jenaissante' 'newjeans_official' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, KBS The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지