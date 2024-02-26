뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT DOYOUNG Takes His Jacket Off for Moon Ga-young When It Starts to Rain

Published 2024.02.26
DOYOUNG of K-pop boy group NCT was spotted taking his jacket off for actress Moon Ga-young at a fashion event.  

On February 24, DOYOUNG and Moon Ga-young attended a fashion event by Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, Italy. 

As the brand's global ambassadors, DOYOUNG and Moon Ga-young sported chic and unique Dolce & Gabbana outfits to the event. 

Before entering the venue, each of them professionally posed for photos for photographers and fans. 
DOYOUNG and Moon Ga-young
While standing next to each other in the outdoor area of the venue, greeting people around, it suddenly started to rain. 

As if DOYOUNG worried about Moon Ga-young, wearing a revealing clothing in the rain, getting wet and cold, he immediately took his jacket off and put it over her shoulders. 

At that time, DOYOUNG surprisingly only had a very revealing sleeveless shirt on himself. 

However, it did not look like he thought of his own issue even for a second at that moment; it seemed like he cared more about Moon Ga-young than himself. 

Just with that revealing sleeveless shirt on, he continued speaking to those people he was speaking with. 

After a while, one of his staff members gave DOYOUNG another jacket to put on. 

All the while, Moon Ga-young held tightly on to his jacket over her, with a smile across her face.
DOYOUNG and Moon Ga-young
Fans were able to see this sweet moment of the two at the event thanks to one Korean fashion magazine that managed to capture it on camera. 

When the magazine put the footage up online, fans raved about what a gentleman DOYOUNG is. 

They left comments such as, "Awww! That was so kind of him," "I'm sooooo jealous! But I'm just trying my hardest not to get jealous right now," "We need more men like DOYOUNG in this world!" and more. 
 
(Credit= 'marieclairekorea' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지