[SBS Star] Han So-hee Reacts After Finding Out Choi Min-sik Jokingly Mentioned Her at 'Exhuma' Event
Published 2024.02.26 14:50
[SBS Star] Han So-hee Reacts After Finding Out Choi Min-sik Jokingly Mentioned Her at 'Exhuma' Event
Actress Han So-hee responded after finding out that veteran actor Choi Min-sik jokingly mentioned her during the stage greeting for 'Exhuma'. 

On February 24, promotional stage gatherings for the movie 'Exhuma' took place in several theaters in Seoul; director Jang Jae-hyun and the cast members including Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo Hae-jin attended the events.
During one of the stage greetings that day, Choi Min-sik greeted the audience and said, "One of my hoobaes came to celebrate this occasion. Have you guys heard of Han So-hee? So-hee, could you please stand up?", pointing to the back of the crowd.

His comment made some people in the theater turn back with expectations, but Han So-hee did not show up as she was not there.

"It was a lie. I'm sorry. I don't know why I did that.", Choi Min-sik admitted, causing the audience to erupt with laughter.
On that day, Choi Min-sik continued to delight the audience by mentioning other hoobae actors like Gang Dong Won and Cha Eun-woo in the same manner.

As the veteran actor's humorous moment was shared on social media, Han So-hee reacted by posting footage of Choi Min-sik mentioning her on her Instagram story.

The actress playfully captioned, "I should have been there no matter what. I deeply regret being one of the hoobaes who made your lie a lie."
 
'Exhuma' is a mystery thriller that follows a geomancer, an undertaker, and shamans who face dreadful consequences for digging up an ominous grave.

While the film was more than well-received, selling two million tickets within four days of its release, its genre, and some gruesome scenes made some of the audience nervous before and after watching it.

Choi Min-sik, Yoo Hae-jin, and other 'Exhuma' cast members' fun stage greetings got positive responses for effectively lowering the tension in the theater.

Furthermore, Han So-hee's witty social media reply to Choi Min-sik's comment during one of the stage greetings brought joy to the 'Exhuma' fans.
(Credit= 'xeesoxee' 'showbox.movie' Instagram, 'b_illhyhl' X, SHOWBOX)

(SBS Star)
