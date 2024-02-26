뉴스
[SBS Star] LUCAS Shares How Sorry He Feels to NCT About His Gaslighting & Cheating Scandal
Published 2024.02.26 14:12 View Count
LUCAS, formerly of K-pop boy group NCT, expressed his apologies to the members of NCT for the gaslighting and cheating scandal that got him face a lot of criticism from the public and even eventually leave his group. 

On February 25, LUCAS updated his YouTube channel with a 22-minute documentary. 

While speaking about himself, the ex-NCT member said, "I used to have a really strong personality. I also acted like I knew everything in this world. But my personality has changed. It changed completely after, you know, what happened back then," mentioning his scandal that took the internet by storm in 2021. 

Previously in August 2021, LUCAS' ex-girlfriends accused him of gaslighting them and cheating on them while they were romantically involved. 

Soon after their posts spread online, LUCAS admitted to his past wrongdoings, and temporarily halted all his activities. 
LUCAS
Then in May 2023, LUCAS' management agency SM Entertainment officially announced the departure of LUCAS from NCT. 

At the time, LUCAS wrote on his Instagram, "It took a considerable time for me to reach this decision, and I believe this is the right decision for the good of all. Although I'll be leaving my group, I'll continue being active in the industry as a soloist. I promise to repay your love and support with outstanding performances. I will strive to become more mature as Huang Xuxi, and even better as LUCAS." 
LUCAS
Thinking back to that time, LUCAS stated, "For about six months after that incident, I only stayed in my room. I didn't want to do anything, including eating. There were just too many things going on in my head. I lost so much hair then. I kept having negative thoughts too. I felt so terrible to everyone that I wanted myself to be dead." 

He resumed, "I honestly don't know why I did that. I don't think I was normal. Everywhere I went, people were excited to see me. But when I was alone, I felt lonely. I always felt empty when I was by myself. I think I simply didn't know how to stop feeling frustrated." 

He added, "The guys were disappointed in me. I felt terrible. I wish I were with my members now. I am still in touch with them, but never apologized to them properly yet. I would like to tell them that I'm sorry for letting them down. I shouldn't have done what I had done, no matter what reasons I might have had. I got to learn my bad sides in the last two years, and I don't want to keep living that way. I'm going to change." 

Lastly, LUCAS expressed his hope to return to the industry, with the new mindset, as soon as possible. 
LUCAS
(Credit= 'LUCAS' YouTube, 'lucas_xx444' Instagram, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
