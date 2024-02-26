뉴스
[SBS Star] Ji Seung Hyun Talks About Receiving a Meaningful Gift from Lee Dong Gun 8 Years Ago
[SBS Star] Ji Seung Hyun Talks About Receiving a Meaningful Gift from Lee Dong Gun 8 Years Ago

Published 2024.02.26
Actor Ji Seung Hyun thanked another actor Lee Dong Gun for his gift eight years ago. 

On February 25 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy,' Ji Seung Hyun made a guest appearance. 

On this day, Ji Seung Hyun discussed his married life with the hosts, saying, "It's been about 13 years since I got married. I have two sons." 

He then recalled the moment he proposed to his wife, "There was this book that my wife really wanted. It was a book that was very hard to get. Since she's a designer, she's greatly interested in anatomy and drawing. So, I purchased the rare anatomy book that my wife wanted, and propose to her with the book." 

Curious, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yeob asked what he said to his wife then, and Ji Seung Hyun hesitated to reveal it at first, seeming shy. 

When asked again, Ji Seung Hyun blushingly commented, "I said to her, 'Anatomize me.' I was joking then, of course." 

Shin Dong-yeob playfully responded, "Do you still go home and say to your wife, 'Anatomize me'? and Ji Seung Hyun just laughed to his remark. 
Afterward, Ji Seung Hyun mentioned something Lee Dong Gun did for his family back when they worked on KBS' drama 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop' (2016) together. 

Ji Seung Hyun stated, "'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop' was the first weekend series that I acted in. My character in the series was Dong Gun's rival character." 

The actor continued, "Following our shooting one day, Dong Gun and I went out for some drinks. As we were having drinks, I told him about some concerns I had over the portrayal of my role. Back then, he was like, 'You're doing well. You have the right look for it; your eyes say it all. Don't worry.' His words truly gave me strength. I felt so grateful then." 

He resumed, "And there is this other thing that I'm so thankful to him about. When we were filming 'The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop,' my second son had his first birthday. At that time, Dong Gun gave me a gift. It was a ring for my son. I still can't thank him enough for such a kind-hearted gift." 

Upon listening to this, Shin Dong-yeob said, "Oh, how nice of him! But really, Dong Gun is a warmhearted person." 
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
