[SBS Star] "I'm a Big Sunbae!" JENNIE Is Feeling Conscious about Her Age Among Other K-pop Artists?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared how she feels about being a sunbae artist among other K-pop artists.On February 23, a preview clip of tvN's upcoming television show 'Apartment 404' was released on tvN's official YouTube channel.The show features six cast members: entertainer Yu Jae Seok, actor Cha Tae Hyun, actress Oh Nara, comedian Yang Sechan, actor Lee Jung Ha, and JENNIE.As the show explores real-life incidents and mysteries that occurred in apartments all over the country from different eras, each episode is set in a different year.In the preview clip, JENNIE, Yu Jae Seok, and Yang Sechan were chatting in a car; Yu Jae Seok was in the driver's seat, JENNIE was sitting next to him, and Yang Sechan was in the back seat."So, are we in 1998 now?", JENNIE asked, as the episode was set in that year.Yu Jae Seok said yes and asked her, "JENNIE, you were born in 1996, right? That makes you 29? 28?"With a clear voice, JENNIE said that she was 27 years old when they were shooting the episode, "I'm 27. My birthday has passed, and I'm currently 27.""Wow, age has become a sensitive topic for JENNIE now!", Yu Jae Seok playfully commented while glancing at JENNIE, and they both burst into laughter."It's been so weird!", the singer cutely complained, "When I returned to Korea after working abroad for a while, I suddenly became a big sunbae among other K-pop artists!""I really can't get used to it. Now, everyone's like seven years younger than I am.", she added.In the clip, JENNIE sported a pink headband and cardigan to recreate actress Kim Hee Seon's iconic style in SBS' 1999 drama 'Tomato', looking more adorable than ever.JENNIE said, "Actually, I'm not JENNIE today.", and explained that she was Kim Hee Seon since she was wearing the headband and cardigan.Yu Jae Seok and Yang Sechan replied, "You're JENNIE, no matter what!", complimenting her ability to make any style hers, which made the BLACKPINK member smile widely.(Credit= tvN Apartment 404, 'tvN' YouTube, Weverse)(SBS Star)