[SBS Star] '12-Year Couple' Chung Kyung-ho ♥ Sooyoung Spotted on a Cute Date in Sydney
[SBS Star] '12-Year Couple' Chung Kyung-ho ♥ Sooyoung Spotted on a Cute Date in Sydney

Published 2024.02.23
[SBS Star] '12-Year Couple' Chung Kyung-ho ♥ Sooyoung Spotted on a Cute Date in Sydney
Actor Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, a celebrity couple of 12 years, were spotted on a cute date in Sydney, Australia.

On February 22, some photos of Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started circulating online. 

In the photos, Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung were at a zoo in Sydney, going around different places at the zoo, enjoying their time together. 

They looked at the map of the zoo, took pictures, watched a show and so on; it definitely looked like they were having a good time there. 

The two stars dressed casually, but they both wore matching sneakers, as if letting the world know they are lovers. 

Upon seeing these photos, fans could not stop going, "Awww! They're such an adorable couple!" 
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung began dating in 2012 and revealed their relationship to the public in January 2014, marking them as a couple for 12 years.

They are one of the longest-lasting celebrity couples in Korea; everyone eagerly awaits their marriage announcement.

Last year, Chung Kyung-ho in fact briefly spoke about his marriage plans during his press interview. 

At that time, the actor said, "We don't have any plans to get married yet. But I have mentioned that I would propose to her after winning the best acting award."

He laughed, then continued, "I realized I might never be able to propose to her if I waited for that specific moment though. So, I changed my plans."

Their photos at the zoo in Sydney indicate that their relationship is still solid, and this sweet couple is bringing smiles to many faces at the moment.
(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
