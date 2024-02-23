[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Couple Im Ji Yeon ♥ Lee Do Hyun Spotted on a Romantic Date

이미지 확대하기

'The Glory' couple actress Im Ji Yeon and actor Lee Do Hyun were spotted on a romantic date on Lee Do Hyun's day-off from the military.In April last year, Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun disclosed their relationship public.At that time, it was said that the two stars got to know each other while collaborating on Netflix's highly successful series 'The Glory,' and eventually fell in love with one another.Only about four months after their relationship was revealed to the public, however, Lee Do Hyun announced his military enlistment.Currently, Lee Do Hyun is serving his national mandatory military duty in the Air Force, as a member of the military band.And yesterday, their date was spotted for the first time since the start of his military duty.On this day, Im Ji Yeon updated some food photos that looked as if they were taken at an upscale Japanese restaurant.At first, her followers just assumed that she had gone to a nice restaurant with her friend.Not long later though, it was revealed that these photos were taken on a date with Lee Do Hyun; news outlet Dispatch released photos from their date at this restaurant on February 23.In the images released by Dispatch, Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun were seen wearing caps and masks that covered their faces.But according to Dispatch, they did not seem to care much about the curious glances from those around them.Although Lee Do Hyun is in the military at the moment, his film 'Exhuma' that he filmed prior to his enlistment, has just premiered.He appeared to have strategically scheduled a break around the release of the film.To maximize the use of his break, it seems like he chose to enjoy some romantic moments with his girlfriend during his day off as well.(Credit= 'limjjy2' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)