뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Couple Im Ji Yeon ♥ Lee Do Hyun Spotted on a Romantic Date
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Couple Im Ji Yeon ♥ Lee Do Hyun Spotted on a Romantic Date

Published 2024.02.23 16:07 View Count
[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Couple Im Ji Yeon ♥ Lee Do Hyun Spotted on a Romantic Date
'The Glory' couple actress Im Ji Yeon and actor Lee Do Hyun were spotted on a romantic date on Lee Do Hyun's day-off from the military. 

In April last year, Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun disclosed their relationship public.

At that time, it was said that the two stars got to know each other while collaborating on Netflix's highly successful series 'The Glory,' and eventually fell in love with one another.  

Only about four months after their relationship was revealed to the public, however, Lee Do Hyun announced his military enlistment.

Currently, Lee Do Hyun is serving his national mandatory military duty in the Air Force, as a member of the military band. 
Im Ji Yeon
And yesterday, their date was spotted for the first time since the start of his military duty. 

On this day, Im Ji Yeon updated some food photos that looked as if they were taken at an upscale Japanese restaurant. 

At first, her followers just assumed that she had gone to a nice restaurant with her friend. 

Not long later though, it was revealed that these photos were taken on a date with Lee Do Hyun; news outlet Dispatch released photos from their date at this restaurant on February 23. 

In the images released by Dispatch, Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun were seen wearing caps and masks that covered their faces. 

But according to Dispatch, they did not seem to care much about the curious glances from those around them.
Im Ji Yeon
Although Lee Do Hyun is in the military at the moment, his film 'Exhuma' that he filmed prior to his enlistment, has just premiered. 

He appeared to have strategically scheduled a break around the release of the film.

To maximize the use of his break, it seems like he chose to enjoy some romantic moments with his girlfriend during his day off as well. 
Im Ji Yeon
(Credit= 'limjjy2' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지