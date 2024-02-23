[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Explains Why Actors Do Not Show Reaction to Award Ceremony Performances

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ko Kyoung Pyo explained why actors tend to stand still while singers perform at award ceremonies.Ko Kyoung Pyo guested on the first episode of singer Junggigo's YouTube show, posted on February 22.During the show, Junggigo wondered why Ko Kyoung Pyo does not appear much on television shows and social media.The actor explained, "I want to play many different types of characters as an actor. I tried not to show my personality as much as possible because I was concerned that knowing what I'm like might make it hard for people to see me as a character when they watch my project."Then Ko Kyoung Pyo talked about when he revealed his true self at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards he attended as a part of the 'Decision to Leave' team.During the event, ZICO of K-pop boy group Block B performed his song, 'Any Song'; when the singer sat next to Ko Kyung Pyo during the performance, the actor stole the show by enthusiastically singing and dancing along."I regretted letting out my true colors like that. But thankfully, it was well-received.", Ko Kyoung Pyo recalled.The actor noted that he and ZICO did not plan this iconic moment, "I was already excited before ZICO's performance because I found out that K-pop girl group NewJeans was going to perform. So, when my friend ZICO started singing and dancing right next to me, I got super excited.""I was there with 'Decision to Leave' cast members, and one of them, Park Hae-il, encouraged me to have as much fun as I wanted. Other cast members, Tang Wei, Lee Jung Hyun, and Kim Shin-young, also gave me permission. So I let loose and had a blast.", he added.Then, Junggigo asked Ko Kyung Pyo if it was true that some actors who do not show any reactions when singers perform at award ceremonies are doing so because they look down on singers."It's not like that at all.", Ko Kyung Pyo replied, explaining that those actors are simply being careful."At an award ceremony I attended, singer Lee Juck performed one of his classic hit songs. I wanted to sing along, but the sunbae actors around me stopped me and said people would criticize me for it.", Ko Kyoung Pyo revealed.Junggigo nodded and remarked, "I would probably freeze up if the camera came right up to me to show my response. Even though actors portray numerous characters in their projects, many of them are actually introverts. I hope people will understand that.", Junggigo said, emphasizing that everyone has their own way of enjoying a performance.(Credit= '주정기고' 'KBS Entertain' YouTube)(SBS Star)