[SBS Star] Sung Si-kyung Expresses Regret over Unintentionally Declining Timothee Chalamet's Offer

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Sung Si-kyung expressed his sadness about unintentionally turning down American-French actor Timothée Chalamet's offer to be on his show.On February 22, Sung Si-kyung uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel.In the released video, with singer Kim Bum-soo as a guest, Sung Si-kyung said, "Let me tell you something funny. Are you familiar with Timothée Chalamet? To be honest with you, I didn't really know who he was. I mean, I knew some of his works, but I didn't know how popular he was."The singer continued, "And recently, I received a call from a movie distributor. They were like, 'Since 'Dune: Part 2' is coming out, it would be great if you could have Timothée Chalamet on your show.' They said they would pay me as well. At first, I was like, Timothée who? But I figured it would be kind of fun. Like... We could talk about his movie and Korea. Just chill together. I can speak English, so I thought it would be cool."He went on, "But they said he could only join me for half an hour. I thought to myself, 'No, that's too short. It should be at least an hour.' So, I proposed that we film for an hour. I basically made a conditional offer when they reached out to me first."Sighing, Sung Si-kyung said, "After that, I met J.Y. Park and told him about it. I asked him, 'Do you know Timothée Chalamet? He apparently wants to be on my show.' He was immediately like, 'Of course I know him! He's a superstar! He's really big now, like number 1 on the planet! You must film with him! Say yes!' Some other friends of mine told me the same thing."He resumed, "I called my manager right away, saying, 'I think we made a huge mistake. We must call the movie distributor now and tell them I want Timothée Chalamet on my show with the conditions that they want!' When we called though, it was too late. They told me that his appearance on the show could no longer happen due to his other plans in Korea."Sung Si-kyung expressed his regret, saying, "I blame myself. I should have said yes when they first asked me."To this, Kim Bum-soo commented, "In a way, you were the one who said no to Timothée Chalamet," and Sung Si-kyung laughed and responded, "No, I didn't exactly... Wait, actually, you have a point. You might be right."Then, Sung Si-kyung added, "They probably didn't want to be on my show anymore since I told them that I needed more time, and said our team had to be the one who had to edit the footage. In turn, I did say it was okay that I didn't get paid, but..."With a bitter smile, Sung Si-kyung stated, "I got really excited at that time, because if it all went well, I could potentially have more Hollywood stars joining me in the future, like Tom Cruise. I think I just asked for too much. It's all my fault."Currently, Timothée Chalamet is in Korea to promote his film 'Dune: Part 2,' which scheduled to premiere on February 28.(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)