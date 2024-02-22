뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WJSN SOOBIN's Dad Reveals to Be Industry Insider Who Is Close Friends with Jeon Hyun Moo
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] WJSN SOOBIN's Dad Reveals to Be Industry Insider Who Is Close Friends with Jeon Hyun Moo

Published 2024.02.22 18:09 Updated 2024.02.22 18:10 View Count
[SBS Star] WJSN SOOBIN's Dad Reveals to Be Industry Insider Who Is Close Friends with Jeon Hyun Moo
It turned out SOOBIN of K-pop girl group WJSN's father is involved in the entertainment industry, who is close to announcer Jeon Hyun Moo. 

On February 21 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'With Dad and I' (literal title), SOOBIN made a guest appearance. 

When SOOBIN entered the studio, the host Jeon Hyun Moo excitedly welcomed her, saying, "Oh, SOOBIN! Hi!" 

Then, he told the others in the studio, "I personally know SOOBIN's father. I know him very well. He works in the entertainment industry." 
SOOBIN
As the show is about a father-daughter/son relationship, SOOBIN was asked what kind of person her father is. 

SOOBIN responded, "Well, my dad loves watching dramas. He also loves shopping and talking. He's a foodie as well." 

To this, Jeon Hyun Moo stated, "SOOBIN's father has a muscular build, but he is very sensitive. He's feminine in some ways." 

Agreeing, SOOBIN said, "Yeah, he is. He gets upset really easily," then burst out laughing. 
Jeon Hyun Moo
When asked if her father is her type, SOOBIN replied, "My dad does cater to my every need and goes above and beyond for me, but..." 

She continued with a chuckle, "Unfortunately, he's not my type. I like smart guys, but I don't think he's smart enough." 

She added, "I'm attracted to guys who are tall and smart. Lee Seung Gi is totally my type. He's been my type ever since '2 Days & 1 Night.'" 
SOOBIN
In the past, there were rumors circulating that SOOBIN's father was an executive at SM Entertainment.

Now that it has been confirmed he works in the entertainment industry, many fans are starting to believe that the rumors might actually be true, even though his role in the industry was not specified during the show.

(Credit= TV CHOSUN With Dad and I, 'soobly_s2' 'junhyunmoo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지