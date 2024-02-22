[SBS Star] WJSN SOOBIN's Dad Reveals to Be Industry Insider Who Is Close Friends with Jeon Hyun Moo

이미지 확대하기

It turned out SOOBIN of K-pop girl group WJSN's father is involved in the entertainment industry, who is close to announcer Jeon Hyun Moo.On February 21 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'With Dad and I' (literal title), SOOBIN made a guest appearance.When SOOBIN entered the studio, the host Jeon Hyun Moo excitedly welcomed her, saying, "Oh, SOOBIN! Hi!"Then, he told the others in the studio, "I personally know SOOBIN's father. I know him very well. He works in the entertainment industry."As the show is about a father-daughter/son relationship, SOOBIN was asked what kind of person her father is.SOOBIN responded, "Well, my dad loves watching dramas. He also loves shopping and talking. He's a foodie as well."To this, Jeon Hyun Moo stated, "SOOBIN's father has a muscular build, but he is very sensitive. He's feminine in some ways."Agreeing, SOOBIN said, "Yeah, he is. He gets upset really easily," then burst out laughing.When asked if her father is her type, SOOBIN replied, "My dad does cater to my every need and goes above and beyond for me, but..."She continued with a chuckle, "Unfortunately, he's not my type. I like smart guys, but I don't think he's smart enough."She added, "I'm attracted to guys who are tall and smart. Lee Seung Gi is totally my type. He's been my type ever since '2 Days & 1 Night.'"In the past, there were rumors circulating that SOOBIN's father was an executive at SM Entertainment.Now that it has been confirmed he works in the entertainment industry, many fans are starting to believe that the rumors might actually be true, even though his role in the industry was not specified during the show.(Credit= TV CHOSUN With Dad and I, 'soobly_s2' 'junhyunmoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)