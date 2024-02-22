[SBS Star] WJSN SOOBIN's Dad Reveals to Be Industry Insider Who Is Close Friends with Jeon Hyun Moo

On February 21 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'With Dad and I' (literal title), SOOBIN made a guest appearance.
When SOOBIN entered the studio, the host Jeon Hyun Moo excitedly welcomed her, saying, "Oh, SOOBIN! Hi!"
Then, he told the others in the studio, "I personally know SOOBIN's father. I know him very well. He works in the entertainment industry."
SOOBIN responded, "Well, my dad loves watching dramas. He also loves shopping and talking. He's a foodie as well."
To this, Jeon Hyun Moo stated, "SOOBIN's father has a muscular build, but he is very sensitive. He's feminine in some ways."
Agreeing, SOOBIN said, "Yeah, he is. He gets upset really easily," then burst out laughing.
She continued with a chuckle, "Unfortunately, he's not my type. I like smart guys, but I don't think he's smart enough."
She added, "I'm attracted to guys who are tall and smart. Lee Seung Gi is totally my type. He's been my type ever since '2 Days & 1 Night.'"
Now that it has been confirmed he works in the entertainment industry, many fans are starting to believe that the rumors might actually be true, even though his role in the industry was not specified during the show.
