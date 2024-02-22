뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Like Byul in Front of Taengoo' Moon Byul Shares Why Taeyeon's Nickname Is In Her Song
[SBS Star] 'Like Byul in Front of Taengoo' Moon Byul Shares Why Taeyeon's Nickname Is In Her Song

Published 2024.02.22
[SBS Star] 'Like Byul in Front of Taengoo' Moon Byul Shares Why Taeyeon's Nickname Is In Her Song
Moon Byul of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO explained why the nickname of Taeyeon, the leader of another K-pop girl group, Girls' Generation, was mentioned in a song from her recently released solo album.

On February 21, Moon Byul guested on MBC FM4U's radio show, hosted by comedian Kim Shin-young.

On the show, Moon Byul talked about 'Starlit of Muse', her first studio album as a solo artist.

Kim Shin-young said she listened to all the tracks on the album and asked Moon Byul about one of the tracks, 'NOLTO'.

"Does Taeyeon know that she was mentioned in it?", Kim Shin-young asked, pointing out a line that mentioned 'Taengoo', Taeyeon's nickname.

Moon Byul responded, "I don't think she would know. It is my first time talking about it on air."
Moon Byul & Taeyeon
Moon Byul shared that the mentioned line in 'NOLTO' that said, 'Don't cry later like Byul in front of Taengoo', was inspired by the moment when she guested on tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday' and cried in front of Taeyeon, who is a regular cast member of the show.

"I cried a lot in front of her back then, and it's still a hot topic on the show.", she remarked.

Moon Byul explained to Kim Shin-young that Taeyeon has been her role model for a long time; "I tried to follow in her footsteps when I was a trainee. She is my biggest role model as a girl group member and solo artist, and I learn a lot from watching her work in the industry. I guess that's why I cried when I met her on the show."

Listening to what Moon Byul said, Kim Shin-young told her, "Taeyeon loves it when other artists mention her in the lyrics.", which made Moon Byul gasp with excitement.

"I really hope she will listen to the song.", Moon Byul remarked.
Moon Byul & Taeyeon
When asked about rapper HANHAE's featuring on the song, Moon Byul said she could not imagine anyone else doing it.

"This album is about me returning to the mindset I had when I first started. HANHAE was the one who taught me how to rap when I knew nothing about it, so he was the only one I could think of to feature on this song."

"When I asked him, he agreed right away.", she said, expressing how much she appreciated it.
Moon Byul & Taeyeon
(Credit= 'tvN D ENT' 'Mhz 므흐즈' YouTube, 'mo_onbyul' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
