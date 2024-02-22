뉴스
[SBS Star] IU Invites an Elderly American Fan Who Showed Interest in Joining Her Fandom to Her Concert
Published 2024.02.22 16:25 Updated 2024.02.22 16:38 View Count
K-pop artist IU, who is currently gearing up for her world tour, warmed the hearts of everyone by inviting an elderly American fan who has shown passionate support for her. 

Recently, one elderly American fan gained attention for his reaction videos to IU's videos. 

In his videos, he continuously shared his love for IU as well as reasons for becoming a fan of IU. 

He also stated his desire to join her official fan club UAENA; he asked IU fans how he could join the club. 

His videos went around IU's fandom, and IU eventually stumbled upon this fan's videos as well. 
 

Touched by his love and support, she now directly invited him to her concert. 

On February 21, IU posted one of his reaction videos on her Instagram and wrote in English, "Hi! Your videos made me happy. I loved seeing you smile." 

She continued, "And I'd like to invite you to my concert in the United States. My agency will contact you, so please come. That outfit really suits you, by the way. Keep enjoying my new album 'The Winning.' Thank you!" 
IU
The elderly fan, when he found out that he had been invited to her concert, posted another reaction video on his YouTube, looking shocked and happy. 

In the video, the fan repeatedly expressed, "I just can't believe it!" holding his heart with his hand. 

Along with the video, he wrote, "IU is such a sweet person. As great as her talent is, so is her heart. Thank you so much, IU. This means so much to me." 

To this, fans around the world responded, "Congratulations! Enjoy the concert," "This is super sweet of her. Totally why I love her," "Awww! Grandpa UAENA, stay healthy," and more. 
 

With four shows in March at KSPO Dome, Seoul, IU will kick off her 'H.E.R. World Tour,' her first-ever world tour. 

Then, she is scheduled to hold 'H.E.R. World Tour' in 17 other cities, including Los Angeles, London, Tokyo and more. 

(Credit= 'Zev Does KDrama' '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지