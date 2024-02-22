[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Shares the Flood of Diet-Related Criticisms He Faces

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jang-woo discussed the flood of criticisms aimed at his weight.On February 21, Lee Jang-woo updated his YouTube with a new cooking video featuring entertainer Shin Ki-roo.Before Lee Jang-woo started cooking, he told a little bit about his main dish of the day―pepper steak.The actor laughed and said, "I'm sorry about making this remark looking like this, but I'm currently in the process of preparing to take body profile photos in a couple of months. I know it's hard to believe. I apologize to all the fitness enthusiasts out there, but I am getting ready for it, simply doing it my own way."He added, "I've been thinking how I could include plenty of vegetables in my meal and still feel full, and that's when pepper steak came to mind. So, I'll be cooking pepper steak today."Lee Jang-woo then busily prepared pepper steak as well as some egg fried rice and spicy rice noodles, as he had invited Shin Ki-roo over for a meal.After Shin Ki-roo arrived, she tried all the dishes and went, "Wow, everything tastes amazing," which brought a smile to his face.During the meal, Lee Jang-woo brought up Shin Ki-roo's recent visit to a Tarot place; he asked, "Is it true that the cards told you that you just don't have any desire to go on a diet whatsoever?"Laughing, Shin Ki-roo answered, "Yeah, they did. I asked if it would be good for me to go on a diet, but the response was, 'You simply can't. Even if you try, it would never work.'"Then, Lee Jang-woo shared his struggles, saying, "I asked because I receive a lot of criticism for not dieting. People keep telling me to lose weight." then sighed.To this, Shin Ki-roo responded, "Dieting isn't something others can force upon you though. You know what's best for yourself. It's just that things don't always go as planned."Lee Jang-woo commented, "I mean... My health checkups consistently show excellent results. They even confirmed that I don't have fatty liver."Putting all the worries aside, they just enjoyed the dishes that Lee Jang-woo prepared afterward.Recently, Lee Jang-woo revealed that he has reached 103kg.(Credit= '장금이장우' YouTube)(SBS Star)