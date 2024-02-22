뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Shares the Flood of Diet-Related Criticisms He Faces
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Shares the Flood of Diet-Related Criticisms He Faces

Published 2024.02.22 14:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jang-woo Shares the Flood of Diet-Related Criticisms He Faces
Actor Lee Jang-woo discussed the flood of criticisms aimed at his weight.

On February 21, Lee Jang-woo updated his YouTube with a new cooking video featuring entertainer Shin Ki-roo. 

Before Lee Jang-woo started cooking, he told a little bit about his main dish of the day―pepper steak. 

The actor laughed and said, "I'm sorry about making this remark looking like this, but I'm currently in the process of preparing to take body profile photos in a couple of months. I know it's hard to believe. I apologize to all the fitness enthusiasts out there, but I am getting ready for it, simply doing it my own way." 

He added, "I've been thinking how I could include plenty of vegetables in my meal and still feel full, and that's when pepper steak came to mind. So, I'll be cooking pepper steak today." 

Lee Jang-woo then busily prepared pepper steak as well as some egg fried rice and spicy rice noodles, as he had invited Shin Ki-roo over for a meal. 
Lee Jang-woo
Lee Jang-woo
After Shin Ki-roo arrived, she tried all the dishes and went, "Wow, everything tastes amazing," which brought a smile to his face.

During the meal, Lee Jang-woo brought up Shin Ki-roo's recent visit to a Tarot place; he asked, "Is it true that the cards told you that you just don't have any desire to go on a diet whatsoever?"  

Laughing, Shin Ki-roo answered, "Yeah, they did. I asked if it would be good for me to go on a diet, but the response was, 'You simply can't. Even if you try, it would never work.'"
Lee Jang-woo
Then, Lee Jang-woo shared his struggles, saying, "I asked because I receive a lot of criticism for not dieting. People keep telling me to lose weight." then sighed. 

To this, Shin Ki-roo responded, "Dieting isn't something others can force upon you though. You know what's best for yourself. It's just that things don't always go as planned."

Lee Jang-woo commented, "I mean... My health checkups consistently show excellent results. They even confirmed that I don't have fatty liver."

Putting all the worries aside, they just enjoyed the dishes that Lee Jang-woo prepared afterward. 
 

Recently, Lee Jang-woo revealed that he has reached 103kg. 

(Credit= '장금이장우' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지