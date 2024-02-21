[SBS Star] "I Listen to NewJeans & IVE Because of Them!" Eugene Shares Love for Her Daughters

이미지 확대하기

Actress Eugene expressed her deep love and affection for her daughters during her recent YouTube appearance.Recently, one YouTube channel shared a video of Eugene, titled 'What's in Eugene's Bag?'In this video, Eugene casually unpacked her bag, sharing some cool stories about each item in it, and it turned out that everything she talked about was somehow connected to her daughters.First, Eugene pulled out some masks; they were not only hers, but also her daughters.Showing her second daughter's mask, she remarked, "My second daughter has a tiny face. This mask is meant for infants, but it fits her perfectly. Even when she wears this, her WHOLE face is covered."Delving into her bag, she retrieved a lip balm, then explained, "I always carry this for my kids and husband. Both the kids and my husband often have chapped lips when we're out and about."Eugene also explained that she carries nail clippers around for her children.While digging deeper through her bag, Eugene found a small note and excitedly showed it to the camera.About the note, she said, "This was a gift from my second daughter. She wrote her name here, and drew some pictures next to it. She made this when she was a baby, and it's just adorable."She continued, "Look, she even drew the iced coffee that I usually drink. I honestly couldn't bear to part with it, so I carry it with me all the time," then happily smiled.At the end of the video, the production team curiously asked what kind of songs she listens to nowadays.Eugene answered, "Oh, I listen to NewJeans and IVE a lot. It's all because of my kids that I listen to them. They really love their music. So, yeah. I listen to them all the time because of them," concluding the video by sharing her love for her daughters.Eugene married actor Ki Tae-young in July 2011, and they raise two daughters Ro-hee and Ro-rin together, who were born in April 2015 and August 2018.(Credit= 'eugene810303' Instagram, '트렌드쇼퍼' YouTube)(SBS Star)