[SBS Star] "We're Rooting for Each Other" Lee Jong Won Talks about His Labelmate Park Bo Gum
[SBS Star] "We're Rooting for Each Other" Lee Jong Won Talks about His Labelmate Park Bo Gum

Published 2024.02.21 18:03
[SBS Star] "We're Rooting for Each Other" Lee Jong Won Talks about His Labelmate Park Bo Gum
Actor Lee Jong Won talked about another actor, Park Bo Gum, who became his labelmate when he joined his current agency, THE BLACK LABEL.

Lee Jong Won recently had an interview with news outlets as his latest work, MBC's drama 'Knight Flower' recently ended.

In November last year, Lee Jong Won revealed his new exclusive contract with THE BLACK LABEL, becoming labelmates with Park Bo Gum.

During the interview, Lee Jong Won mentioned Park Bo Gum and said, "We've been getting closer, but there's still a bit of awkwardness between us. Our agency's actors had a dinner gathering at the end of last year, and we talked a little during that time. I also went to see a musical he was in. We haven't had many interactions yet, but we've been rooting for each other."
Lee Jong Won
Even though Park Bo Gum is currently with them, THE BLACK LABEL is mainly known for representing K-pop artists like TAEYANG, SOMI, and Zion.T.

When asked why he decided to switch to his current agency, Lee Jong Won said, "I had a great experience with my previous agency, and we parted ways on good terms. But I've been interested in exploring other fields besides acting. I'm interested in art, so I was looking for an agency where I could connect with people with the same interests."
Lee Jong Won
"I chose THE BLACK LABEL because they are involved in fields other than acting, too. I was confident that they were the team that could create something fun when I shared all my best ideas with them."

"As an actor, I'll keep trying to do my best and present good works. However, I want to show other parts of me too, and I think THE BLACK LABEL is the perfect place for me to do that."

About the agency's founder, producer Teddy, Lee Jong Won said, "I think there is a lot I can learn from him since he has extensive musical and artistic experiences. After our conversation, I was sure that we could accomplish a whole lot of things together in the agency."
Lee Jong Won
(Credit= THE BLACK LABEL)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
