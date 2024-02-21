뉴스
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM SAKURA Did Not Know HYBE's Cafeteria Foods Were Free Up to Now?
[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM SAKURA Did Not Know HYBE's Cafeteria Foods Were Free Up to Now?

Published 2024.02.21 17:18
SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has just realized that HYBE Label's cafeteria foods are free. 

On February 20, a new episode of entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego,' featuring SAKURA and her fellow group member Kim Chaewon, was premiered online. 

Since Yu Jae Seok recently went on a cafeteria tour around different entertainment companies, he showed interest in the HYBE Label's cafeteria during their conversation, since HYBE Labels was not one of the companies that he visited.

To this, both SAKURA and Kim Chaewon praised the quality of foods at the cafeteria, exclaiming, "Everything tastes amazing there!" 

Curious, Yu Jae Seok asked, "Is it free?" and Kim Chaewon responded, "It's free for us," but SAKURA hesitated, saying, "I'm not sure. I think our company deducts that from our paycheck..." with an unsure expression. 

Then, Kim Chaewon clarified, "I checked out of curiosity, but it turns out all HYBE Label artists can eat at the cafeteria for free."

Gasping, SAKURA commented, "What? Really?! I didn't know that! All this time, I thought I was paying for it." 
When asked about the menu afterward, SAKURA and Kim Chaewon noted that the cafeteria's menu constantly changes and there are always so many options to choose from. 

Kim Chaewon added, "It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, so you can go and eat at any time. If you want to eat all three meals at the cafeteria, then you can. But it's fine even if you don't. They're all free anyway." 

She continued, "If I were to tell you one thing that really impressed me, it was that they even offer ramyeon on the menu. But it's not just a regular bowl of ramyeon. They put all kinds of seafoods in it."
Yu Jae Seok then playfully asked, "Since it's free, do you tend to eat more than your usual? Because you know, when you know you're paying for it, you kind of stop yourself from getting more." 

With a big smile, Kim Chaewon answered, "Well, I'm just really enjoying having them for free," which SAKURA jokingly responded with, "No wonder you ate a lot at the cafeteria." 

In response to SAKURA's remark, Kim Chaewon replied, "No wonder you didn't eat much at the cafeteria! I always thought to myself, 'Why doesn't she eat more? It's free and delicious!'" 

SAKURA laughed and stated, "I'll make sure to fully utilize the perks of being a HYBE Label artist from now on!" 
 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
