[SBS Star] 'Young & Rich' BAMBAM Reveals a Diamond Watch that Cost Him Hundreds of Millions of Won
Published 2024.02.21 14:28 Updated 2024.02.21 14:30 View Count
K-pop boy group GOT7's member BAMBAM showcased his 'young and rich' vibe.

On February 18 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy,' another boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul and entertainer Lee Sang Min paid a visit to BAMBAM's place in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. 

As HeeChul and Lee Sang Min entered BAMBAM's house, they were taken aback by the luxurious interior and the spotless condition of the place. 

When they sat on the dining table, BAMBAM gave HeeChul a surprise gift―a bottle of high-end tequila that has HeeChul's name written on.

Watching HeeChul admiring the gift, Lee Sang Min quietly asked, "You only prepared one for HeeChul?" 

With a red face, BAMBAM apologized, saying, "I had no idea that you were coming with HeeChul today. I thought it was only going to be HeeChul, coming to visit me. Sorry!" 
My Little Old Boy
Then, the three stars continued chatting, and while doing so, Lee Sang Min's attention was drawn to BAMBAM's watch, which he remarked on for its sparkle. 

BAMBAM told Lee Sang Min, "Oh, this watch? It's my first watch. I bought it when GOT7 got their first-ever win." 

As Lee Sang Min asked if he could take a closer look at it, BAMBAM took it off and handed it over to him. 
My Little Old Boy
Upon receiving it, Lee Sang Min exclaimed, "What? Is this a watch by that Swiss brand? You can't even buy this in Korea! Whoa!"

He continued, "Even if you could, you would have to pay double the original price. It would cost like 300 million won (approximately 225,000 dollars). If you customize it with diamonds like this, it'll be even more expensive." 

Impressed, HeeChul asked BAMBAM, "Do you get a discount at department stores? I feel like you might, because you're BAMBAM!" and Lee Sang Min added, "Well, I'm sure he's like a VVIP. But I don't think even VVIPs get a discount." 

Confirming his status, BAMBAM said, "Yes, I am a VVIP at department stores," then explained that he can actually get a 20 percent off across all brands, making them go, "Wow."
My Little Old Boy
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
