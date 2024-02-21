[SBS Star] Song Ha-yoon Says She Distanced Herself from Park Min Young on 'Marry My Husband' Set

이미지 확대하기

'Marry My Husband' star Song Ha-yoon expressed how much she adores her co-star Park Min Young.On February 20, Song Ha-yoon had an interview with a news outlet about her recently concluded drama, tvN's 'Marry My Husband'.The drama revolves around 'Kang Ji-won' (Park Min Young), who was murdered after witnessing her husband cheating with her best friend; however, she goes back ten years, begins her second life, and starts seeking revenge.Song Ha-yoon played 'Jung Soo-min', the only best friend of 'Kang Ji-won' who appears innocent but has a twisted side.During the interview, Song Ha-yoon shared behind-the-scenes stories about playing the villainous character 'Jung Soo-min'."'Jung Soo-min' is someone who doesn't get along well with others. I usually kept to myself while on set as it didn't feel right to form close relationships with other actors while playing the character. It was necessary because when actors are close to each other, it is noticeable in a scene. Viewers these days easily pick up on that.""Still, I sometimes told my co-actors my true feelings when reading through scripts with them at night. 'Even though I say hurtful things to you as 'Jung Soo-min', me as Song Ha-yoon really likes you.', I used to confess like that.", she recalled.Song Ha-yoon then talked about her on-set relationship with Park Min Young, whose character frequently clashed with hers a lot in the drama; "I used to call Min Young 'my other half'.", she playfully said and laughed a little."It was my way to keep our friendship. I hoped we would go through this project without hurting our feelings.", she added."Park Min Young was very dedicated to her role, but sometimes she would send me a message, which always brought tears to my eyes.", she added.The actress noted that she and Park Min Young are the same age and talked about the bond they share."I remember when Min Young and I first shot a scene together. When we looked into each other's eyes, we both started to tear up.", Song Ha-yoon recalled."The scene we did wasn't intense or anything. Just looking at each other brought out our emotions. As we locked eyes, we silently acknowledged each other's past efforts without saying anything.""It was very comfortable working with her because we had this bond as fellow actresses of the same age. Even though we didn't talk much, I could tell a lot just by locking eyes with her. I sensed that she had overcome many challenges just like me and that she had been working hard to become who she is.", the actress said, expressing her affection for Park Min Young."Because we had that intimacy, we tried to keep our distance from each other the most while filming.", Song Ha-yoon added.(Credit= tvN Marry My Husband, STARSHIP Entertainment, Hook Entertainment, 'luvlk89' Instagram)(SBS Star)