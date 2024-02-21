뉴스
[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Shares that His Fans Consult Him About Plastic Surgery
Published 2024.02.21 11:36
KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee revealed that his fans seek advice from him about plastic surgery. 

On February 20 episode of comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2,' KEY and actress Joo Hyunyoung joined as guests. 

During their conversation, Jang Do-yeon highlighted KEY's impressive knowledge and passion for self-care and beauty.

To this, KEY replied, "At fan signing events, I actually turn into a beauty consultant for my fans, offering advice on fashion, beauty, skincare and so on. I never intended to become one, but they just ask me about things like that all the time, so I ended up being one."

Laughing, he continued, "Fans keep asking me things like, 'Oppa, look at me. Do you think it would be okay for me to get double eyelid surgery?' at fan signing events." 
Then, KEY noted that he never expected his fan signing events to transform into beauty consulting sessions.

"When I first started getting those questions, I was really taken aback. I once said on air that I try to give my friends an honest and sincere opinion when they ask me about their appearance-related concerns. It was after that when every fan began to ask me questions about their looks." 

"If that was summer, then they'll show up in winter after their surgery. So, during my fan signing events in the winter, they'll basically all share surgery reviews with me." 
KEY then emphasized that he does not push them to get plastic surgery in any ways, "There were many times when I told fans that they shouldn't get it done. My fans don't get hurt or upset by hearing something like that from me. They know that I'm giving them my honest response and I said that to them for their own good." 

In response to his story, Joo Hyunyoung commented, "My skin was breaking out last night. I don't usually care about that kind of stuff, but since I was going to be with KEY the next day that I worried." 

This remark instantly made KEY and Jang Do-yeon burst into great laughter. 
 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
