[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Says, "Acting Brings Pressure, but I Want to Be a Good Influence on My Daughter"

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Cho Jung Seok demonstrated deep affection for his daughter during his recent interview.On February 20, one fashion magazine published Cho Jung Seok's photos and interview online.During the interview, Cho Jung Seok discussed his role as 'Lee In' in his current project 'Captivating the King.'The actor said, "Lee In is a character born with the destiny to rise to a high position despite not desiring it. It wasn't easy to express a character who must be very strong, always think one step ahead and be someone that doubts stuff all the time. I tried my best to emphasize even the smallest details in each scene."Regarding whether there was anything special he did since it is his fourth historical drama, Cho Jung Seok noted, "Not really. There was no change in approach, I would say."He resumed, "But I didn't want to express my lines in the typical manner that are considered historical. I wanted to show everyone a Cho Jung Seok-like king. From the moment I read the script for 'Captivating the King,' I wanted to create it nicely, and be like, 'Hey, have you guys seen my footprint on it? It's pretty, isn't it?' If you get what I mean."When asked about his chemistry with the female lead Shin Sae Kyeong, Cho Jung Seok praised her to the skies by saying, "I believe that besides acting, the chemistry as human beings is important on set, and she was the best partner one could hope for."At the end of the interview, Cho Jung Seok was asked, "If you were born again, would you still choose to be an actor?"To this, Cho Jung Seok replied, "I honestly don't know. Being an actor gives me happiness, but also loneliness at times. And I sometimes feel the weight of expectations as an actor. Because it's a job that requires you to be completely exposed to the public, I often feel as if I'm walking around without my clothes on as well, you know. But one thing I can say for sure is that I want to be a positive influence on my 4-year-old daughter."(Credit= ELLE Korea)(SBS Star)